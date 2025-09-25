Zelenskyy met with the King of Sweden: discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and school meal reform

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
06:42 PM • 13721 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 20103 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 25919 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 26383 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 27025 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 42813 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 20093 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 39768 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18743 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18871 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.7m/s
63%
757mm
Popular news
Melania Trump and the First Lady of Ukraine held a meeting yesterday - NikiforovSeptember 24, 01:15 PM • 5852 views
Zelenskyy is being pushed to return lands that Ukraine did not retake in the summer of 2023 - CNNSeptember 24, 01:41 PM • 13190 views
In Kyiv, a 17-year-old mother left her infant in a locked apartment for four days; the child fell into a comaSeptember 24, 03:19 PM • 6692 views
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko presented a state award to Azov commander Denys ProkopenkoPhotoSeptember 24, 03:42 PM • 3450 views
Court keeps Shufrych in custodySeptember 24, 04:51 PM • 3694 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 42813 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 43693 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 39768 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 49898 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 58401 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 41511 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 101229 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 60629 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 74342 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 125926 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
E-6 Mercury

Zelenskyy met with the King of Sweden: discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and school meal reform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden in New York. The parties discussed Sweden's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine and support for school meal reform.

Zelenskyy met with the King of Sweden: discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and school meal reform

In New York, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. The President thanked him for humanitarian aid and discussed Sweden's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

In New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. The Head of State thanked His Majesty for Sweden's humanitarian support to Ukraine and its readiness to continue it.

During the meeting, they discussed Sweden's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The President noted that Russia is constantly striking civilian objects and critical infrastructure.

I thank King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden for the meeting. We discussed Sweden's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine

- Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

Separately, they discussed support for the school nutrition reform, which is being implemented in Ukraine under the patronage of First Lady Olena Zelenska. Ukraine counts on Sweden's contribution to its further implementation.

"Separately, we discussed support for the school nutrition reform, which is being implemented in Ukraine under the patronage of First Lady Olena Zelenska. We count on Sweden's contribution to its further implementation. I thank His Majesty and the entire people of Sweden for their humanitarian support to Ukraine and their readiness to continue it," the President of Ukraine's post reads.

Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Spain: discussed support for Ukraine and EU membership24.09.25, 22:23 • 882 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
charity
New York City
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska