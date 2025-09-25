Zelenskyy met with the King of Sweden: discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and school meal reform

In New York, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. The President thanked him for humanitarian aid and discussed Sweden's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. The Head of State thanked His Majesty for Sweden's humanitarian support to Ukraine and its readiness to continue it.

During the meeting, they discussed Sweden's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The President noted that Russia is constantly striking civilian objects and critical infrastructure.

I thank King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden for the meeting. We discussed Sweden's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine - Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

Separately, they discussed support for the school nutrition reform, which is being implemented in Ukraine under the patronage of First Lady Olena Zelenska. Ukraine counts on Sweden's contribution to its further implementation.

"Separately, we discussed support for the school nutrition reform, which is being implemented in Ukraine under the patronage of First Lady Olena Zelenska. We count on Sweden's contribution to its further implementation. I thank His Majesty and the entire people of Sweden for their humanitarian support to Ukraine and their readiness to continue it," the President of Ukraine's post reads.

