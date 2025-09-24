$41.380.00
Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Spain: discussed support for Ukraine and EU membership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, discussing the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front and the peace process. Sánchez confirmed political support for Ukraine, particularly on its path to EU membership, and emphasized the importance of unity between Europe and the US for achieving peace.

Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Spain: discussed support for Ukraine and EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The parties discussed the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Sánchez emphasized the importance of unity between Europe and the United States for achieving peace and reaffirmed political support for Ukraine, particularly on its path to EU membership. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, and Sánchez's post on the social network X.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The Head of State thanked for the support of Ukraine and Ukrainians since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression and Spain's efforts to achieve real peace.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed about the current situation in the peace process. The President emphasized that the Russian leader continues to do everything to prolong the war even further, therefore he rejects peace initiatives and avoids meetings at the leader level. The Head of State also spoke about the situation at the front and the losses Russia is incurring. 

He spoke about the situation at the front and in the peace process. Russia continues to reject peace initiatives, doing everything to prolong the war. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining the unity of Europe and the United States, continuing to work within the coalition of the willing to bring peace closer. I appreciate this position

- Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

It is noted that Pedro Sánchez emphasized that to achieve peace, it is important to maintain the unity of Europe and the United States, including continuing cooperation within the coalition of the willing.

The Prime Minister of Spain assured of continued political support.

Dear @ZelenskyyUa, it was a pleasure to see you again at the UN. I assure you of my support. Spain will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes: international law must prevail

- Sánchez's post on the social network X reads.

Separately, the negotiation process for Ukraine's membership in the European Union was discussed. The President emphasized that Ukraine and Moldova expect the simultaneous opening of the first cluster in the near future.

Recall

On Monday, September 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the First Lady and his team to participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimea Platform.

Zelenskyy: only allies and own weapons will provide Ukraine with security guarantees24.09.25, 16:07 • 2158 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Pedro Sánchez
United Nations
European Union
New York City
Spain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Moldova