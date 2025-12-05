Ireland to discuss drone movement along Zelenskyy's plane trajectory at National Security Council

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin stated that he was informed about drones moving along the flight path of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane, which was heading to Ireland, noting that a meeting of the National Security Council would take place later this month to discuss the issue. RTE reports this, according to UNN.

Details

As Martin stated, a meeting of the National Security Council will be held later this month to discuss the issue of drone flights.

Suffice it to say that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, there has been an increase in cybersecurity activity, particularly in the maritime sector and in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles. – Martin noted.

When asked if this meant Russia was involved in the drone activity, he replied: "I will not comment until a full analysis has been carried out."

He added that the security operation during Zelenskyy's visit to Ireland this week went "exceptionally well."

Earlier, Defense Minister Helen McEntee stated that during Zelenskyy's visit to Ireland, "everything went according to plan."

Addition

Four unknown military drones violated the no-fly zone near Dublin Airport, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane landed. The drones reached the plane's flight path a few minutes after it landed, and their origin is being investigated by the police.

Recall

On December 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena made a visit to Ireland.