Scandal involving Israel's chief military lawyer: even more interesting facts revealed - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

Major General Ifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, a high-ranking military lawyer in the Israeli army, found herself behind bars after a sudden resignation, disappearance, and discovery on a Tel Aviv beach. This occurred after the publication of a video depicting Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian prisoner. Right-wing Israeli commentators are calling for her execution.

Scandal involving Israel's chief military lawyer: even more interesting facts revealed - AP

Major General Ifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, a high-ranking military lawyer in the Israeli army, found herself behind bars after a strange sequence of events that included her sudden resignation, a brief disappearance, and a frantic search that led authorities to find her on a beach in Tel Aviv. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

It all started with the online publication of a video where Israeli soldiers allegedly sexually assaulted a Palestinian prisoner with a cold weapon, namely a knife. According to the indictment against the accused soldiers, the incident occurred on July 5, 2024, at the Sde-Teiman military prison.

A medical professional familiar with the case said on condition of anonymity due to fears for his safety that the detainee arrived at a civilian hospital in a life-threatening condition, namely with blunt abdominal and chest trauma and fractured ribs.

He said the detainee underwent surgery for a rectal perforation and was released back to Sde-Teiman a few days later.

According to the publication, the purpose of the publication was allegedly to expose the seriousness of the accusations being investigated by the Israeli army's legal service.

But in Israeli society, it caused a mixed reaction - especially outrage among opinion leaders who adhere to a "hard line" not only regarding Hamas but also Palestinians in general.

One of Israel's TV presenters, Inon Magal, an associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wrote a post on social network X about the possibility of restoring "lynch courts" in Israel.

According to Associated Press News, after it became clear that one of Tomer-Yerushalmi's phones was missing, right-wing Israeli politicians and commentators began to accuse her of staging a suicide attempt to destroy potential evidence.

Recall

Israel stated that the remains of three people handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza do not belong to any hostages. This was another setback in the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Social network
Associated Press
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv