In Britain, a painting by Antonio Solario, stolen in Italy in 1973, was found, but the owner does not want to part with it
In Great Britain, a 16th-century painting "Madonna and Child" by Antonio Solario, stolen from a museum in Italy more than 50 years ago, was discovered. The lawyer promised to return the painting to the city of Belluno.
Antonio Solario's 16th-century painting "Madonna and Child" has been found in Great Britain. This was reported by UNN with reference to AP.
This painting was purchased in 1872 by the City Museum in Belluno, Italy, and remained there until it was stolen in 1973. As it turned out, one of the most wanted paintings is owned by a British woman, Barbara De Dogi, who claims that her ex-husband, Baron De Dogi, bought the painting in 1973.
According to Christopher Marinello, a lawyer who specializes in the return of stolen works of art, the painting remains in the Interpol database. Marinello promised to return the painting to Belluno.
I have family ties to this region, and I decided that I would contribute to its return
Earlier, Marinello's Art Recovery International helped find works by artists such as Henri Matisse and Henry Moore and return them to their rightful owners. But he is disappointed in this search so far. Marinello claims that the baron's widow refuses to return the painting, despite telling him that "she never liked it".
She doesn't hang it - it reminds her of her ex-husband
Some of Solario's paintings, who worked throughout Italy in the early 16th century, have been sold at auction for several hundred thousand dollars. According to Marinello, "Madonna and Child" is likely worth around $128,000.
"It's not Rembrandt, but he (Solario - ed.) has value that exceeds his monetary value. Solario was from this region, so he is very important to the residents of Belluno," said Marinello.
Recently, a private detective and an art magazine helped solve the case of a Flemish masterpiece that was likely stolen by secret service agents. We are talking about a painting by Bruegel, stolen from Poland in 1974. The work of art was found in a local Dutch museum.
For decades, Picasso's painting hung in the living room of a dealer who had no idea about the artist