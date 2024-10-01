For decades, Picasso's painting hung in the living room of a dealer who had no idea about the artist

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70399 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103867 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167621 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143336 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139121 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173003 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100487 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110166 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112269 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50337 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 56940 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167621 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182487 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173003 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200382 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189291 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141986 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142024 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138142 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155016 views
Actual
For decades, Picasso's painting hung in the living room of a dealer who had no idea about the artist

For decades, Picasso's painting hung in the living room of a dealer who had no idea about the artist

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104418 views

The portrait of Dora Maar by Picasso, found in 1960s in Capri, is estimated at 6 million euros. The owner did not know about the painting's value until his son recognized the artist's style in the 2000s.

The portrait, found in the 1960s by a second-hand dealer in southern Italy, is now valued at 6 million euros.

Written by UNN with references to Euronews, Guardian and Il Giorno.

Details

In 1962, while cleaning out the basement of a villa in Capri, a man found a rolled-up canvas depicting a woman's disheveled face. Although the signature “Picasso” was clearly visible in the upper left corner, the name meant nothing to Luigi Lo Rosso, who was 24 years old at the time, and he decided to take the painting home, where he hung it on the wall in a cheap frame. At one point, the family even considered getting rid of the painting

It was only in the early 2000s that Lo Rosso's eldest son pointed out to his parents the strong resemblance between the painting hanging in the living room and the works of Picasso described in his school textbooks, and suggested that the house might contain an original.

New surprises at the ruins of Pompeii: a rare blue room discovered in the centre of the ancient city03.06.24, 18:59 • 117357 views

On Monday, Il Giorno newspaper reported on the authentication of the signature of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso on a painting he dedicated to French photographer and poet Dora Maar, with whom Picasso had a romantic relationship in the 1930s and 1940s. The portrait was titled “Buste de Femme Dora Maar” (Bust of Femme (Dora Maar).

Image

“After all the other research on the painting was completed, I was commissioned to study the signature. There is no doubt about it,” Cinzia Altieri, a graphologist and representative of the Arcadia Foundation's scientific committee, told the Guardian.

HelpHelp

Picasso frequently visited the island of Capri in southern Italy; Lo Rosso is said to have been created between 1930 and 1936.

Important note: there is an almost identical painting Bust de Femme (Dora Maar).

22.01.23, 09:57 • 3034318 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN Lite
hardianThe Guardian
italyItaly

Contact us about advertising