Former head of "Ukrnafta" Ovcharenko declared wanted by Interpol for misappropriation of 5.8 billion

The former head of Ukrtatnafta, Pavlo Ovcharenko, has been put on the international wanted list in a criminal case of embezzlement of fuel worth UAH 5.8 billion. This was reported to a journalist by UNN sources.

Earlier, the National Police reported that the former chairman of the board of one of the largest oil refining concerns in the country was put on the international Interpol wanted list for присвоєння 5.8 billion UAH

The official created a criminal organization, which included his deputy, the head of one of the departments and six entrepreneurs. Operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations found that the companies controlled by the organizer of the scheme concluded contracts with the oil refining corporation for the supply of petroleum products, for which they did not pay. Instead, they legalized the received funds through accounts in a foreign bank.

For this, police investigators declared all nine members of the organized group suspects in the embezzlement of another's property by abuse of office by an official, committed by an organized group, on an especially large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition, the police seized accounts in securities of a French investment company related to the former head, and corporate rights of a number of enterprises.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the police declared six defendants on the state and international wanted list. With the assistance of the Department of International Police Cooperation (Interpol NCB in Ukraine), Red Notices were published in the records of the Interpol General Secretariat regarding the suspects. When the perpetrators are identified in any of the civilized countries of the world, they will be arrested and extradited to Ukraine, where they face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.