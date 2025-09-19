Ukrainian gets life sentence in Indonesia for drug lab

In Indonesia, a Ukrainian citizen was sentenced to life imprisonment for an illegal drug production laboratory. This is reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

The accused was Roman Nazarenko, who was declared internationally wanted by Interpol. He initially hid in the capital of Thailand, from where he tried to escape to Dubai. But he was extradited to Indonesia.

Local police discovered a holiday villa on the island of Bali, where a laboratory for growing marijuana and producing ecstasy was equipped.

During the investigation, it turned out that Nazarenko was involved in an international drug group, which included Russian and Ukrainian citizens. According to the head of Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency, Martinus Hukom, recently there have been more frequent cases of cooperation between Russians and Ukrainians in criminal groups on the most famous resort island. This is happening despite the actual state of war between the two countries.

Also in Indonesia, two Ukrainian citizens, brothers Ivan and Mykyta Volovod, and a Russian, Konstantin Kruts, were arrested. All three were sentenced to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors claimed that the Volovod brothers were drug producers, and Kruts sold their products.

The investigation also identified Russian Oleg Tkachuk - he is considered the main organizer of the drug syndicate. He remains at large.

As reported by UNN, the State Tax Service of Ukraine helped law enforcement officers expose a scheme for legalizing the income of an interregional drug cartel for more than 200 million hryvnias.