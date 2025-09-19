Ukrainian gets life sentence in Indonesia for drug lab

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
10:27 AM • 5714 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
08:43 AM • 21071 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 36294 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 39599 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 62219 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 42956 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51199 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 74883 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29291 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23886 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.5m/s
52%
753mm
Popular news
"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISWSeptember 19, 03:11 AM • 6810 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 17322 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 16726 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhoto07:55 AM • 12046 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 8420 views
Publications
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 36294 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 49525 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 74883 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 54055 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 53979 views
Actual people
Serhiy Marchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Liashko
Babak Serhiy Vitaliyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 788 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 2814 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 19177 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 38413 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 36867 views
Actual
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Shahed-136

Ukrainian gets life sentence in Indonesia for drug lab

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Local police discovered a holiday villa on the island of Bali where a laboratory for growing marijuana and producing ecstasy was set up.

Ukrainian gets life sentence in Indonesia for drug lab

In Indonesia, a Ukrainian citizen was sentenced to life imprisonment for an illegal drug production laboratory. This is reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

The accused was Roman Nazarenko, who was declared internationally wanted by Interpol. He initially hid in the capital of Thailand, from where he tried to escape to Dubai. But he was extradited to Indonesia.

Local police discovered a holiday villa on the island of Bali, where a laboratory for growing marijuana and producing ecstasy was equipped.

During the investigation, it turned out that Nazarenko was involved in an international drug group, which included Russian and Ukrainian citizens. According to the head of Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency, Martinus Hukom, recently there have been more frequent cases of cooperation between Russians and Ukrainians in criminal groups on the most famous resort island. This is happening despite the actual state of war between the two countries.

Also in Indonesia, two Ukrainian citizens, brothers Ivan and Mykyta Volovod, and a Russian, Konstantin Kruts, were arrested. All three were sentenced to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors claimed that the Volovod brothers were drug producers, and Kruts sold their products.

The investigation also identified Russian Oleg Tkachuk - he is considered the main organizer of the drug syndicate. He remains at large.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the State Tax Service of Ukraine helped law enforcement officers expose a scheme for legalizing the income of an interregional drug cartel for more than 200 million hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Interpol
Thailand
Indonesia
Dubai
Bali
Ukraine