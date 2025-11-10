$41.980.11
France released Crimean Tatar Shagayev, who was arrested on trumped-up Russian charges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1540 views

France released Crimean Tatar Ilnur Shagayev, detained at the request of the Russian Federation. He returned to Ireland, where he has temporary protection.

France released Crimean Tatar Shagayev, who was arrested on trumped-up Russian charges

In France, Ilnur Shagaev, a Crimean Tatar and citizen of Ukraine, who was previously detained at Russia's request via Interpol, has been released and allowed to leave the country. This was reported by Refat Chubarov, head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, writes UNN.

Details

According to Chubarov, Shagaev has already been released by decision of the French High Court of Appeal, and on November 7, he returned to Ireland, where he has temporary protection with his family.

Russian occupiers' raid against Crimean Tatar women in Crimea: MFA issues statement15.10.25, 23:59 • 14517 views

Ukrainian citizen Ilnur Shagaev, detained on May 20, 2025, in Cherbourg (France) while boarding a ferry to Ireland with his wife and children, where the Shagaev family has temporary protection status, was released by decision of the French High Court of Appeal after lengthy legal proceedings 

– Chubarov reported.

The reason for the detention was a request from Russian authorities to Interpol with fabricated accusations of terrorism, which, according to Chubarov, is standard practice for repressions against Crimean Tatars.

ECtHR begins consideration of cases concerning the ban on the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people20.10.25, 23:38 • 3587 views

Thanks to the colossal efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and diplomats of the Ukrainian Embassy in France, who accompanied the case at all its stages, the trial ended with the full acquittal of Ilnur Shagaev. Moreover, the French High Court of Appeal recognized that the actions of French law enforcement agencies regarding Ilnur Shagaev, in certain but significant aspects, violated current norms of national legislation

– Chubarov added.

According to him, Shagaev left the deportation camp on October 22, but only left France on November 7 after all procedures and paperwork were completed.

Russia intensifies repression against Crimean Tatars: several women detained in Crimea after searches – Lubinets15.10.25, 18:56 • 3088 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Search
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Refat Chubarov
Republic of Ireland
Interpol
France