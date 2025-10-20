ECtHR begins consideration of cases concerning the ban on the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people

$41.730.10
October 20, 03:34 PM
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Popular news
Odesan sentenced to 10 years in prison for systematic rape of stepdaughterOctober 20, 01:07 PM • 5312 views
Green Grey band leader Andriy Yatsenko dies - social mediaOctober 20, 01:07 PM • 9298 views
When sperm starts to "spoil": scientists determine dangerous age for fatherhoodOctober 20, 02:41 PM • 11599 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 16364 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 10987 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 16399 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 68326 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 47465 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 118717 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 84797 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 11011 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 68222 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 65122 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 84684 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 82230 views
ECtHR begins consideration of cases concerning the ban on the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

The European Court of Human Rights has initiated official communication in cases concerning the ban on the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, imposed by the occupying authorities of Crimea in 2016. The purpose of the complaints is to recognize the illegality of the Mejlis ban and the systemic pressure on the Crimean Tatar people.

ECtHR begins consideration of cases concerning the ban on the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people

On Monday, October 20, the European Court of Human Rights began official communication in cases concerning the ban on the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, imposed by the occupying authorities of Crimea in 2016. Appeals to the Court were filed by both representative bodies of Crimean Tatars and individual citizens. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center.

Details

Eskender Bariiev, head of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center and a member of the Mejlis, reported that back in 2017, with the assistance of the CTRC, 17 individual applications were submitted to the ECHR - from individuals, the Kherson regional Mejlis, local Mejlis, and other self-governing bodies of Crimean Tatars. A separate application was also submitted by the Mejlis itself with the support of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union.

Eight years have passed, and finally these cases began to be actively considered this year. Such a long wait for the start of consideration is due to the Court's position that individual cases will be considered only after the consideration of interstate cases "Ukraine against Russia" regarding Crimea, the decisions in which were made in June last year.

- he noted.

According to Bariiev, the purpose of the complaints is to achieve recognition not only of the illegality of the Mejlis ban, but also of the systemic pressure on the Crimean Tatar people, which is part of the genocidal policy of the Kremlin and an attempt to destroy its self-governing system.

In the summer of 2025, the CTRC submitted additional evidence to the ECHR of the persecution of members of the Kherson regional and local Mejlis. Some activists are currently behind bars, some were forced to leave the territory due to torture and persecution, and those who remained live under constant control of the occupation administration.

The applicants' interests in the ECHR are represented by lawyer Borys Babin. He noted that the case is complex, as issues of indigenous peoples' rights have almost not been considered by the Court before.

The most dramatic, in my opinion, here were the cases of the local Mejlis of Kherson region, who in 2017 wrote to the European Court precisely about the risks of future Russian aggression against mainland Ukraine and further predicted oppression of Crimean Tatars there by the occupiers, which happened since 2022.

- the lawyer emphasized.

Eskender Bariiev, Chairman of the Board of the CTRC, noted that the key points in the case regarding the ban on the Mejlis are as follows: the ECHR requested information from Russia by January 21, 2026, although a response is unlikely. The Court recognized the Mejlis as a representative body of an indigenous people, which is important for legal struggle and strengthening its status. The ECHR also invited Ukraine to join the case as a third party to express its position and protect the rights of Crimean Tatars.

Recall

Refat Chubarov stated that the main efforts of the Mejlis are aimed at protecting Ukraine's sovereignty and the earliest possible liberation of Crimea. The Mejlis also controls the issues of preserving the language and culture of the Crimean Tatars.

Mejlis named the only condition for the preservation of indigenous peoples of Ukraine09.08.25, 13:55 • 4295 views

Vita Zelenetska

