Russian occupiers' raid against Crimean Tatar women in Crimea: MFA issues statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) strongly condemns the new wave of repressions by Russian occupation structures against the Crimean Tatar people. This is stated in the MFA's statement, as reported by UNN.

Details

They indicate that on the morning of October 15, employees of Russian occupation law enforcement agencies conducted mass searches in the homes of Crimean Tatars in several districts of occupied Crimea. Among those detained are Esma Nimetulaieva, wife of political prisoner Remzi Nimetulaiev and mother of five children, Nasiba Saidova, a student of a pedagogical college and a kindergarten teacher, as well as Elvira Alieva, Elyanor Osmanova, and Fevzie Osmanova.

Propaganda media are spreading fabricated accusations about a "women's cell that promoted the ideas of a world caliphate," trying to justify the repressions and portray peaceful women - mothers, educators, and students - as "terrorists." - the statement reads.

The MFA calls such actions part of Moscow's systemic offensive against the Crimean Tatar people, aimed at destroying their national identity, spirituality, and right to their own land.

These persecutions grossly violate the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the Fourth Geneva Convention, and fundamental human rights. They once again demonstrate the criminal nature of the Russian occupation regime, which resorts to torture, fabricated accusations, and terror against civilians. - emphasized the foreign policy department.

They called on the international community, human rights organizations, and media to pay special attention to these events, demand the immediate release of those detained, as well as all illegally held citizens of Ukraine.

"No crime of the occupiers will go unpunished. Crimea was and remains part of Ukraine, and those who persecute Crimean Tatars today will inevitably be held accountable under international law," the MFA summarized.

Recall

Russian occupation forces conducted searches and detained several Crimean Tatar women in temporarily occupied Crimea. Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia.

