Russian occupiers' raid against Crimean Tatar women in Crimea: MFA issues statement

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
Exclusive
06:12 PM • 13309 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 29787 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 40416 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 33655 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 33114 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 26224 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 19877 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18260 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 39072 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 38949 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
83%
755mm
Popular news
Famous blogger lost over 6 million hryvnias due to a fraudulent schemePhotoVideoOctober 15, 01:34 PM • 3068 views
Budanov revealed Putin's true intentions regarding hybrid aggressionPhotoOctober 15, 02:02 PM • 8668 views
Occupiers sentenced Mariupol defender to 22 years in prison: what is the Azov fighter accused ofOctober 15, 02:14 PM • 7834 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 12490 views
"Alaskan process" not completed: Lavrov revealed what Russia is waiting for05:34 PM • 3802 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 29907 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 44609 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 39071 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 38948 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 64099 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 12548 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 63606 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 42418 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 44716 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 51140 views
Actual
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
The New York Times
Gold

Russian occupiers' raid against Crimean Tatar women in Crimea: MFA issues statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the new wave of repressions by Russian occupiers against the Crimean Tatar people, which took place on October 15. Five women were detained, including the wife of a political prisoner and a mother of five children.

Russian occupiers' raid against Crimean Tatar women in Crimea: MFA issues statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) strongly condemns the new wave of repressions by Russian occupation structures against the Crimean Tatar people. This is stated in the MFA's statement, as reported by UNN.

Details

They indicate that on the morning of October 15, employees of Russian occupation law enforcement agencies conducted mass searches in the homes of Crimean Tatars in several districts of occupied Crimea. Among those detained are Esma Nimetulaieva, wife of political prisoner Remzi Nimetulaiev and mother of five children, Nasiba Saidova, a student of a pedagogical college and a kindergarten teacher, as well as Elvira Alieva, Elyanor Osmanova, and Fevzie Osmanova.

Propaganda media are spreading fabricated accusations about a "women's cell that promoted the ideas of a world caliphate," trying to justify the repressions and portray peaceful women - mothers, educators, and students - as "terrorists."

- the statement reads.

The MFA calls such actions part of Moscow's systemic offensive against the Crimean Tatar people, aimed at destroying their national identity, spirituality, and right to their own land.

These persecutions grossly violate the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the Fourth Geneva Convention, and fundamental human rights. They once again demonstrate the criminal nature of the Russian occupation regime, which resorts to torture, fabricated accusations, and terror against civilians.

- emphasized the foreign policy department.

They called on the international community, human rights organizations, and media to pay special attention to these events, demand the immediate release of those detained, as well as all illegally held citizens of Ukraine.

"No crime of the occupiers will go unpunished. Crimea was and remains part of Ukraine, and those who persecute Crimean Tatars today will inevitably be held accountable under international law," the MFA summarized.

Recall

Russian occupation forces conducted searches and detained several Crimean Tatar women in temporarily occupied Crimea. Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia.

The Parliament of the Netherlands recognized the deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide19.06.25, 22:41 • 4115 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Crimea
Ukraine