The Parliament of the Netherlands recognized the deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

The lower house of the Dutch parliament supported a petition recognizing the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 by the Soviet Union as genocide. This is reported on the website of the Dutch parliament, UNN writes.

Details

The petition by Member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, Derk Boswijk, states that "various countries have recognized the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 by the Soviet Union as genocide."

It is also emphasized that since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, many Crimean Tatars have been unjustly imprisoned, tortured, or disappeared, by which "Russia has most likely continued the policy of genocide against Crimean Tatars."

The House of Representatives "expresses its position on recognizing the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 by modern standards as genocide and condemns it," and also asks the government to determine whether the genocide of Crimean Tatars can be recognized - the petition states.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybih welcomed the decision of the lower house of the Dutch parliament, calling it "a powerful gesture of solidarity with the Crimean Tatar people, who are still being persecuted."

I thank the Netherlands for becoming the seventh country outside Ukraine to recognize this crime as genocide and urge all other countries to do the same. This is the right step - he wrote on social network X.

Recall

In May 2024, the Rada called for recognizing the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as genocide, strengthening support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, responding to human rights violations in occupied Crimea, and creating a tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine, and also demands that Russia lift restrictions on Crimean Tatar institutions.