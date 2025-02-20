Interpol is not looking for People's Deputy Dubnevich: document

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 33138 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 55936 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101264 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 61329 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114027 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100339 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112633 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116645 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151225 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115141 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 60112 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107945 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 73148 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 37146 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 63298 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101264 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114027 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151225 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142030 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174450 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27992 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 62793 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133468 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135359 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163729 views
Actual
Interpol is not looking for People's Deputy Dubnevich: document

Interpol is not looking for People's Deputy Dubnevich: document

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33185 views

MP Yaroslav Dubnevych is not on the Interpol wanted list, despite being put on the international wanted list by the Ukrainian authorities. Europol also denied having any information on the MP's wanted list.

MP Yaroslav Dubnevych, who was put on the international wanted list by the Ukrainian authorities in the "gas case", is not wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization. This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the relevant letter from Interpol, which is at the disposal of lawyer Volodymyr Bohatyry, UNN reports.

In November 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine put the MP on the international wanted list at the request of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office. He is accused of misappropriating UAH 93 million from PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia and organizing the theft of natural gas from Naftogaz of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 2.2 billion.

In making its decision, the court relied on the defendant's failure to appear at court hearings and the availability of information about his stay abroad. As evidence, the information was presented as if from the system of the official Europol channel Secure Information Exchange Network (SIENA), although the State Border Guard Service did not record Dubnevych's crossing of the state border.

Image

Later, the headquarters of the European Police Office in The Hague reportedthat no data on the MP was being processed by Europol.

"In their relations with international institutions, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies often give out wishful thinking. And thus abuse their rights granted under the relevant agreements. This definitely has a negative impact on the attitude of international organizations towards the Ukrainian judicial and law enforcement systems," says attorney Volodymyr Bogatyr.

According to him, in the case of MP Dubnevych, the artificially created formal grounds for putting him on the wanted list look questionable, especially in a situation where a significant number of MPs are under pressure from criminal prosecution.

As a reminder, Ukraine has the National Central Bureau of Interpol, whose functions are performed by the National Police. As a working apparatus, it is tasked with coordinating law enforcement agencies and interacting with the Interpol General Secretariat and the relevant authorities of member states. This includes sending requests to partners about criminals and wanted persons, as well as receiving and monitoring the implementation of similar requests from abroad.

The main area of cooperation between law enforcement agencies through Interpol is to locate wanted persons. When suspects try to evade justice by hiding abroad, they may be placed on the international wanted list through a so-called red notice. In essence, it is a request to law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and temporarily arrest a person pending extradition or transfer. As a rule, the request is based on a court decision of the country.

"A Red Notice is not a warrant for the arrest of a person. It is only a simultaneous warning to the police of all Interpol member countries about the fact of a wanted person. Therefore, Interpol does not search for people, it cannot force the law enforcement agencies of any country to arrest someone. Each country decides for itself what legal significance it attaches to the red alert and the powers of its law enforcement agencies to implement it," the lawyer added.

In addition, according to Volodymyr Bohatyry, it is important to keep in mind that a member country's request for a red alert is not automatically executed. It is preliminarily reviewed by both the Secretariat and can be preventively blocked by the Interpol File Control Commission, for example, due to non-compliance with the Interpol statute and rules.

According to him, since international search is usually carried out through the channels of Interpol, as the largest international police cooperation organization, the search is not actually carried out at the moment, and the legal grounds for international search are extremely questionable.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
interpolInterpol
naftogazNaftogaz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising