Interpol points to growing threat of scam center networks amid rise in crypto fraud

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Interpol has officially recognized cryptocurrency-related fraud as the foundation of the scam scheme industry, calling it a transnational criminal threat. Criminal networks use advanced technologies to deceive victims and disguise operations.

Interpol points to growing threat of scam center networks amid rise in crypto fraud
interpol.int

Interpol has officially recognized that cryptocurrency-related fraud is now at the heart of the burgeoning scam center industry, calling the network a transnational criminal threat. This is reported by Decrypt, according to UNN.

Details

"Interpol has officially recognized that cryptocurrency-related fraud is now at the heart of the sprawling scam complex industry, identifying the network as a transnational criminal threat, as global law enforcement agencies seek to strengthen coordination around financial flows from it," the publication writes.

As Interpol indicated, the "growing threat of transnational scam centers" was highlighted at the Interpol General Assembly. "Often under the guise of lucrative overseas employment, victims are trafficked to territories where they are forced to carry out illicit schemes such as voice phishing, romance scams, investment fraud, and cryptocurrency fraud targeting people worldwide," Interpol stated.

Interpol stated that groups operating such scam centers use advanced technologies "to deceive victims and mask their operations," and cross-border criminal networks operate with a "highly adaptable nature."

The criminal network's ties to cryptocurrency were first discovered last July when an online platform operated by Huione Group, a Cambodian financial conglomerate headquartered in Phnom Penh, processed over $11 billion in crypto transactions linked to scam operators, the publication writes.

Recall

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General liquidated a network of 14 fraudulent call centers that extorted money from citizens of Ukraine, the EU, and Asia under the guise of investment platforms. Over 800 units of computer equipment and almost 500 mobile phones were seized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

