Agribusinessman Serhiy Tarasov, suspected of misappropriating military land, is put on international wanted list - document

Serhiy Tarasov, the richest man in Kirovohrad region and owner of the I&U Group agricultural holding, has been put on the international wanted list. This is stated in the official response of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine to a request by UNN.

Tarasov is suspected of organizing a scheme to withdraw land from state ownership through the Main Department of the State Geocadastre in Kirovohrad region. The National Police informs that in addition to Tarasov, eight other people have been notified of suspicion, including officials of enterprises controlled by the latter, one of the heads of the State Geocadastre in Kirovohrad region, private notaries, and intermediaries.

They are charged with Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Misappropriation of property or taking possession of it through abuse of office and Part 3 of Article 209 - Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime. The investigation has been completed and the defense is already familiarizing itself with the materials, after which the case will go to court. However, so far there is no main suspect.

Due to the fact that the whereabouts of the suspect Tarasov S.D. were not established, the latter was put on the international wanted list, and the materials of the pre-trial investigation in relation to him were allocated to a separate criminal proceeding. Currently, the necessary investigative (search) actions and other measures are being taken to establish the whereabouts of the suspect S.D. Tarasov and to make a decision in accordance with the criminal procedural legislation of Ukraine - the National Police said in a response.

Currently, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering a measure of restraint in the form of detention for Tarasov. After that, it will be possible to put him on the Interpol wanted list.

Earlier it became known that criminal episodes of Tarasov's group are being investigated for misappropriation of about 12 thousand hectares of state land worth more than UAH 400 million. The defendants forged ATO certificates, powers of attorney and other documents and, in collusion with notaries, re-registered the plots to front persons, and then to Serhiy Tarasov.

In January 2024, Tarasov was put on the wanted list in Ukraine. Later, the suspect's lawyers confirmed that he was hiding abroad and had no plans to return. Instead, Tarasov hired lobbyists and PR specialists in the United States to talk about "corruption in Ukraine" and present Tarasov as a victim of persecution.