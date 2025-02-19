“It's populism": doctor criticizes the list of TOP-100 drugs that will become 30% cheaper

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 33492 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 56482 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 101423 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 61807 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114156 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100365 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112652 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116646 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151309 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115144 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 60533 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108021 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 73681 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 37812 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 64054 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 101421 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114153 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151307 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142109 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174526 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 28523 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 64054 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133515 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135405 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163772 views
“It's populism": doctor criticizes the list of TOP-100 drugs that will become 30% cheaper

“It's populism": doctor criticizes the list of TOP-100 drugs that will become 30% cheaper

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 143405 views

Anesthesiologist Ivan Chernenko called the reduction of prices for the top 100 most popular drugs in Ukraine populism. According to him, the list includes ineffective drugs instead of the really necessary ones.

Price reductions should be targeted at the most popular drugs, not the most needed ones. After all, ineffective medicines such as hepatoprotectors and other so-called "fungicides" are popular in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by anesthesiologist Ivan Chernenko, commenting on the list of TOP-100 medicines published by the Ministry of Health, which will become 30% cheaper from March 1.

My position is clear. If prices are to be reduced, they should be reduced not for the 100 most popular medicines, but for the 100 most needed medicines,

- he noted.

According to him, among the drugs on the list for cheaper prices were unproven drugs that are in demand but have no proven effectiveness.

Because the popular ones are usually some kind of cold medicine, some kind of antiviral, which is not very effective. These are some kind of hepatoprotectors, nootropics, something else of this kind. I don't see any point in lowering their prices at all. That is, on the contrary, instead of buying something more expensive but evidence-based in a pharmacy, a person will buy some kind of fake medicine at a discount,

- Chernenko said.

He also added that interference in market relations is a poor tool for reducing drug prices and is more akin to "populism.

On February 12, the National Security and Defense Council held a meeting, at which they decided to reduce the cost of 100 medicines by 30%. Other medicines should become 20% cheaper. 

On February 13, President enacted this NSDC decision.

Today, on February 19, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine published a list of the most popular medicines, the prices of which will be reduced by 30% starting March 1, 2025. The list includes, among other things, drugs without proven efficacy: Corvalol, Validol, Urolesan, hepatoprotectors, Furacilin, Rheosorbilact, Alochol, Mucaltin, Sonmil, Ascorbic (in various forms), Novirin, Furagin.

In addition, the list includes the same medicines, but with different numbers of tablets. For example, Citramon-Darnitsa for 10 tablets and Citramon-Darnitsa for 6 tablets, Farmadol for 50 tablets, Farmadol for 10 tablets and Farmadol MAX for 10 tablets.

The list also includes medicines that are sold only by "red prescription", such as Clofelin.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

