Starmer supports suspension of elections in Ukraine during the war

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39442 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 64575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103532 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68690 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115800 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100697 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112894 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152324 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115158 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65980 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109026 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 80202 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 45917 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103532 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115800 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152324 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143066 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175460 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32979 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 73384 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133912 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135792 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164106 views
Starmer supports suspension of elections in Ukraine during the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103159 views

In a conversation with Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed support for suspending elections during the war. He compared the situation to Britain's actions during World War II.

In a conversation with the President of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that “it is absolutely reasonable to suspend elections during the war.” This was reported by UNN with a link to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel and the website of the UK government .

Details

On Wednesday, February 19, the press service of the British government reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the President of Ukraine and said that “it is absolutely sensible to suspend elections in times of war.” Starmer also emphasized that it is important “that everyone works together”.

The prime minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine's democratically elected leader and said it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections in wartime, as the United Kingdom did during World War II

- the press service said in a statement.

At the same time, the British prime minister emphasized his support for U.S. efforts to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine that would deter Russia from any future aggression.

Recall

Donald Trump saidthat the US has spent $350 billion on “a war that cannot be won.” He accused Zelenskyy of abandoning the election and disappearing half of the aid provided.

Macron and Starmer will visit Washington next week19.02.25, 20:24 • 34731 view

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

