In a conversation with the President of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that “it is absolutely reasonable to suspend elections during the war.” This was reported by UNN with a link to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel and the website of the UK government .

Details

On Wednesday, February 19, the press service of the British government reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the President of Ukraine and said that “it is absolutely sensible to suspend elections in times of war.” Starmer also emphasized that it is important “that everyone works together”.

The prime minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine's democratically elected leader and said it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections in wartime, as the United Kingdom did during World War II - the press service said in a statement.

At the same time, the British prime minister emphasized his support for U.S. efforts to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine that would deter Russia from any future aggression.

Recall

Donald Trump saidthat the US has spent $350 billion on “a war that cannot be won.” He accused Zelenskyy of abandoning the election and disappearing half of the aid provided.

