American engineer-inventor, billionaire, and senior advisor to the US President Elon Musk, said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy cannot claim to represent the interests of Ukraine. Musk wrote about this in the social network X, reacting to Zelensky's words that President Trump is in an "environment of disinformation," UNN reports.

Zelenskyy cannot claim to represent the will of the people of Ukraine unless he restores press freedom and stops the election cancellation - Elon Musk said in a post.

At the same time, some American politicians opposed Trump's statements the day before. Among them is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who emphasized the danger of denying the democratic legitimacy of the Ukrainian president.

In a conversation with Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he supported the suspension of elections during the war. He compared the situation to Britain's actions during World War II.

The President of Finland Alexander Stubb saidthat his country supports Ukraine by all possible means.

The leader of the Liberal Party of Norway Guri Melby addedthat "This is dangerous and outright lying on the part of President Trump... It is now clear that Trump wants Putin to win.

