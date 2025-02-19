US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a “dictator without elections.” He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Imagine a modest, successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, persuading the United States of America to spend $350 billion on a war that cannot be won, that should never have started, but that he, without the United States and Trump, will never be able to end - the post says.

Trump said that the US has spent $350 billion to support Ukraine, $200 billion more than Europe, and unlike Europe, it will get nothing back.

Why didn't Sleepy Joe Biden demand equalization, because this war is much more important for Europe than for us. We have a big, beautiful Ocean that separates us. In addition, Zelensky admits that half of the money we sent him is “GONE”. He refuses to hold elections, has a very low rating in Ukrainian polls, and the only thing he is good at is playing Biden “like a violin”. A dictator without elections, Zelensky had better move fast, otherwise he will not have a country left - said Trump.

He also added that the United States is currently successfully negotiating with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, noting that only Trump and his administration can do this.

Biden never tried, Europe failed to bring peace, and Zelenskiy probably wants to keep the gravy train going. I love Ukraine, but Zelensky has done a terrible job, his country is destroyed, and MILLIONS of people have died unnecessarily - and it continues..... - the post says.

Recently, US President Donald Trump said that it was not Russia that was telling Ukraineto hold elections, it was an allegedly “objective” situation. At the same time, according to him, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rating “has already dropped to 4%.”