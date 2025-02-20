Air strike on a high-rise building in Kherson: children among the victims

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26845 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 47143 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 91040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 53463 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111784 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99149 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112272 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116621 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149811 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115131 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52661 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106528 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63964 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 25328 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 50275 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 91067 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149813 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140675 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173147 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21666 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 50275 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133012 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134905 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163331 views
Air strike on a high-rise building in Kherson: children among the victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74975 views

A Russian guided aerial bomb hit a multi-storey building in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson late on February 19. The victims were 13-year-old twins and a 47-year-old man, all of whom sustained mine-blast injuries.

Late in the evening, on February 19, a guided aerial bomb hit a high-rise building in Kherson, destroying part of the building. Children were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegram channels of the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin and the Kherson RSA (RMA).

Details

On Wednesday, February 19, at 23:30, the head of the Kherson RMA reported that Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air.

Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air. A guided aerial bomb hit a high-rise building in the Dniprovsky district. More details to follow

- he wrote.

Later, at 00:05, the official updated information about the consequences of the attack. According to him, there are children among the victims.

We already know about the first victims of the air strike on a residential building. These are 13-year-old twins - a boy and a girl. They have mine-blast injuries and an acute stress reaction. The children are currently in hospital under medical supervision.

- says the head of the Kherson RMA .

At the same time, the Kherson RMA reported that a man was also injured.

“A 47-year-old local resident was injured in the shelling. He sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and leg injuries,” the administration added.

Recall

A Russian drone attack in Odesa injured a 55-year-old woman and damaged several buildings. The attack left 89500 subscribers in Odesa district without electricity.

Russian drone hits a residential building in Kirovograd region: there are victims18.02.25, 06:53 • 29837 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson

