Air strike on a high-rise building in Kherson: children among the victims

Late in the evening, on February 19, a guided aerial bomb hit a high-rise building in Kherson, destroying part of the building. Children were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegram channels of the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleksandr Prokudin and the Kherson RSA (RMA).

Details

On Wednesday, February 19, at 23:30, the head of the Kherson RMA reported that Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air.

Russian troops attacked Kherson from the air. A guided aerial bomb hit a high-rise building in the Dniprovsky district. More details to follow - he wrote.

Later, at 00:05, the official updated information about the consequences of the attack. According to him, there are children among the victims.

We already know about the first victims of the air strike on a residential building. These are 13-year-old twins - a boy and a girl. They have mine-blast injuries and an acute stress reaction. The children are currently in hospital under medical supervision. - says the head of the Kherson RMA .

At the same time, the Kherson RMA reported that a man was also injured.

“A 47-year-old local resident was injured in the shelling. He sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and leg injuries,” the administration added.

Recall

A Russian drone attack in Odesa injured a 55-year-old woman and damaged several buildings. The attack left 89500 subscribers in Odesa district without electricity.

Russian drone hits a residential building in Kirovograd region: there are victims