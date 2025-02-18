Russian drone hits a residential building in Kirovograd region: there are victims

On the night of February 18, a Russian drone hit a residential high-rise building in the city of Dolynska, in the Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region, causing a fire to break out, injuring one adult and two children. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad RSA Andriy Raykovych on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

A difficult night for Kirovohrad region. An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Dolyna. Three people were injured - a mother and two children. They were immediately provided with medical aid. The older girl did not need hospitalization - the official said in a post.

According to Andriy Raykovych, residents of 38 apartments have been evacuated. All relevant services are working.

The head of the Kirovohrad RSA added that enemy drones also attacked Kropyvnytskyi district. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

