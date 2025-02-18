ukenru
Russian drone hits a residential building in Kirovograd region: there are victims

Russian drone hits a residential building in Kirovograd region: there are victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29838 views

In Dolynska, Kirovohrad region, a drone attacked a high-rise building, injuring a mother and two children. Residents of 38 apartments were evacuated, and Kropyvnytskyi district was also attacked.

On the night of February 18, a Russian drone hit a residential high-rise building in the city of Dolynska, in the Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region, causing a fire to break out, injuring one adult and two children. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad RSA Andriy Raykovych on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

A difficult night for Kirovohrad region. An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Dolyna. Three people were injured - a mother and two children. They were immediately provided with medical aid. The older girl did not need hospitalization

- the official said in a post.

According to Andriy Raykovych, residents of 38 apartments have been evacuated. All relevant services are working.

ImageImage

The head of the Kirovohrad RSA added that enemy drones also attacked Kropyvnytskyi district. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

On the evening of February 17, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with drones. The falling wreckage of a downed drone caused a fire in a warehouse in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
norwayNorway
kyivKyiv

