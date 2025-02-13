Norway allocates over one billion kroner for a new air defense system for Ukraine

Norway will provide Ukraine with more air defence equipment: the Scandinavian government has announced air defence equipment worth about NOK 1.2 billion.

Transmits UNN with reference to Regjeringen.

Details

The Norwegian government has decided to allocate additional NOK 1.2 billion for air defense measures for Ukraine - said Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik.

The Norwegian government said in a statement that air defense is Ukraine's highest priority military need and is crucial to protecting both military and civilian infrastructure and the population of Ukraine.

Norway also reminded that in 2024 the country provided Ukraine with air defense systems worth more than 6 billion kroner.

