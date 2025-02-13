Britain presents Gravehawk air defense system designed specifically for Ukraine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Britain presents Gravehawk air defense system designed specifically for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 113642 views

The UK has unveiled a new Gravehawk air defense missile system, developed specifically for Ukraine in 18 months. The system uses Soviet R-73 missiles and is housed in an ISO container for covert transportation.

On Wednesday, February 12, the United Kingdom officially published a photo of the Gravehawk anti-aircraft missile system, which was created specifically for Ukraine. This was reported by Forces News, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that Gravehawk was developed from scratch in just 18 months to counter drones, cruise missiles and aircraft.  The project was implemented by a small team at the UK Ministry of Defense - Taskforce Kindred, which is responsible for the supply of British weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

Several British defense companies were also involved in the development, but their names remain classified. The system is based on Soviet R-73 air-to-air missiles, which were adapted for use from a ground launcher.

The R-73 missile, depending on the variant, can engage targets in the front hemisphere at a distance of 20 (RMD-1) to 40 (RMD-2) kilometers, and in the rear hemisphere - up to 300 meters. These missiles are in service with the Ukrainian Air Force in significant numbers and are also available on the international arms market,

- the statement said.

Interestingly, the launcher is housed in a standard ISO shipping container, making it easy to transport by truck, train or ship. This format also allows for concealed transportation and rapid deployment of the Gravehawk to the right areas.

The roof of the container is equipped with an optical system that uses passive infrared radiation to detect targets. The only thing it needs to operate is the heat signature of the aircraft. 

The use of infrared detection means that the system has no radar radiation, making it less vulnerable to detection by the enemy. Images from the optical system are sent to a command module the size of a briefcase

- analysts write.

The cost of one Gravehawk complex is about £1 million sterling ($1.24 million), and half of the amount is financed by Denmark.

Germany to give Ukraine about 100 missiles for IRIS-T13.02.25, 00:06 • 33309 views

Olga Rozgon

WarTechnologies

