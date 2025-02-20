Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with U.S. Senator Graham

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 43570 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68701 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104581 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72157 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116548 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100884 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113030 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116695 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152750 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109529 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 83534 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 50205 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77680 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35977 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104574 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116544 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152750 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143453 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175827 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 35977 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 77680 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134053 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135949 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164238 views
Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with U.S. Senator Graham

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111175 views

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy thanked for the bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress and noted Graham's constructive approach.

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, in particular, about the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's page on the social network X.

I had a conversation with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. We greatly appreciate the bicameral and bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress for the Ukrainian people in our fight against Russian aggression  

- Zelensky said in his post.

According to the President, Graham is "as always constructive and does a lot to bring peace closer".

It is extremely important that security guarantees remain on the table and that they work for Ukraine, for a real and lasting peace, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, thanking Graham for his support.

Recall

US President Trump is escalating the conflict with Zelenskyy and adopting narratives that also benefit Moscow. After the US-Russia talks in Riyadh without Ukraine's participation, Trump questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.

Zelensky: We do not want security guarantees from Russia, we ask for protection from them19.02.25, 12:51 • 89830 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
lindsey-grahamLindsey Graham
riyadhRiyadh
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

