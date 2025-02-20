Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with U.S. Senator Graham

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, in particular, about the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's page on the social network X.

I had a conversation with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. We greatly appreciate the bicameral and bipartisan support of the U.S. Congress for the Ukrainian people in our fight against Russian aggression - Zelensky said in his post.

According to the President, Graham is "as always constructive and does a lot to bring peace closer".

It is extremely important that security guarantees remain on the table and that they work for Ukraine, for a real and lasting peace, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, thanking Graham for his support.

Recall

US President Trump is escalating the conflict with Zelenskyy and adopting narratives that also benefit Moscow. After the US-Russia talks in Riyadh without Ukraine's participation, Trump questioned the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.

