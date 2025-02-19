Zelensky: We do not want security guarantees from Russia, we ask for protection from them

Ukraine does not want security guarantees from the Russians, but asks for protection from them. Security guarantees depend solely on partners. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports .

Security guarantees... You can't just say that we need to give something to the Russians, to meet them halfway. We do not want security guarantees from the Russians. That's the question... We are asking for protection from them, and that's why we are addressing only our partners. We have not yet come to terms with the Russians. When we talk about an agreement, then we will talk about what the Russians should do, - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that security guarantees depend solely on partners.

Now we are talking about quick solutions. Security guarantees depend solely on our partners, - Zelensky said.

Zelensky also listed possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

NATO, or our million-strong army, funding for this army, weapons for this army, air defense. Total air defense. Air defense protection is exclusively from them (the United States - ed.). And a contingent from those countries that want to, that are able to stand in our cities, on our borders for a while, for a period of time. But we are ready for dialogue, for discussions, in what quantity. We have everything calculated, - Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Ukraine sees countries at the negotiating table that can provide security guarantees

U.S. President Donald Trump saidthat he is not against the deployment of a European contingent in Ukraine. The main thing is that there should be peace or a truce.