Zelensky: Ukraine sees countries at the negotiating table that can provide security guarantees

Kyiv sees countries at the negotiating table that are able to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and added that he would not mind if Turkey was ready to provide security guarantees, UNN reports.

We see (at the negotiating table - ed.) those who are able to provide security guarantees for Ukraine. We have seen the United States, the EU, plus other European countries that are not in the European Union. This also applies to Turkey. We do not mind if Turkey is ready to give Ukraine security guarantees. I will talk about this with Erdogan today," Zelenskyy said in Ankara.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he was not going to accept Russia's ultimatums and commented on the talks between Russian and US representatives.

Earlier, Zelenskyy emphasizedthat he would meet with only one Russian, dictator Vladimir Putin, and only after a common plan with Donald Trump was prepared to get Putin to end the war.