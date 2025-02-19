“The war cost us $320 billion": Zelensky responds to Trump's criticism and reveals real figures of US aid

Ukraine spent $320 billion on the war with Russia, of which $200 billion was foreign military aid. At the same time, the United States has provided only $67 billion in military aid since the start of the full-scale invasion. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

"I think we need to sort out this aid. Unfortunately, we have completely different numbers. Everything is very clear. The war cost us $320 billion, $120 billion - we, the people of Ukraine, taxpayers. 200 billion is the US and the EU. This is what we are talking about weapons. This is a package of weapons - 320 billion. In total, the US has given us about 67 billion in weapons, which is what we have received in arms. And we have received plus 31.5 billion in financial assistance to the budget," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that US President Donald Trump's statements that Ukraine should return $500 billion to the US in minerals or something else "is not a serious conversation.

"Once again, I emphasize that we are ready for a serious document, we need security guarantees, and you need this. We are happy to invest, share, depending on the investment or the investment object. Take the interest, earn it, but we need security guarantees," Zelensky added.

The day before, Trump said that the United States had allocated $350 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the lack of reporting on the use of these funds is worrisome.

Trump said that Ukraine has "effectively" agreed to give the United States access to $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals in return for Washington's military aid.