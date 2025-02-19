“The war cost us $320 billion": Zelensky responds to Trump's criticism and reveals real figures of US aid

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39948 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65067 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103666 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69130 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115905 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100728 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112918 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152387 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66427 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109109 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80739 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46576 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74049 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103664 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115903 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152387 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143120 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175512 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33226 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74049 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133931 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135813 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164118 views
“The war cost us $320 billion": Zelensky responds to Trump's criticism and reveals real figures of US aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 162493 views

The President of Ukraine said that the total cost of the war amounted to $320 billion, of which $200 billion was foreign aid. The United States provided $67 billion in military and $31.5 billion in financial aid.

Ukraine spent $320 billion on the war with Russia, of which $200 billion was foreign military aid. At the same time, the United States has provided only $67 billion in military aid since the start of the full-scale invasion. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

"I think we need to sort out this aid. Unfortunately, we have completely different numbers. Everything is very clear. The war cost us $320 billion, $120 billion - we, the people of Ukraine, taxpayers. 200 billion is the US and the EU. This is what we are talking about weapons. This is a package of weapons - 320 billion. In total, the US has given us about 67 billion in weapons, which is what we have received in arms. And we have received plus 31.5 billion in financial assistance to the budget," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that US President Donald Trump's statements that Ukraine should return $500 billion to the US in minerals or something else "is not a serious conversation.

"Once again, I emphasize that we are ready for a serious document, we need security guarantees, and you need this. We are happy to invest, share, depending on the investment or the investment object. Take the interest, earn it, but we need security guarantees," Zelensky added.

Addendum Addendum

The day before, Trump said that the United States had allocated $350 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the lack of reporting on the use of these funds is worrisome.

Recall

Trump said that Ukraine has "effectively" agreed to give the United States access to $500 billion worth of rare earth minerals in return for Washington's military aid.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

