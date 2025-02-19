Pete Doherty may lose his toes due to diabetes: British singer is forced to perform sitting down

Pete Doherty has had some difficult years as a rock star and was better known for his drug antics. He recently revealed that doctors have warned him of the risk of toe amputation in the midst of his battle with type 2 diabetes.

Pete Doherty, the 45-year-old frontman and lead singer of the bands Libertines and Babyshambles, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The musician has recently been performing on his current European tour sitting down.

For example, on stage in Munich, he explained to the audience:

Today I went to the doctor and he said: "You have to ease the load on your feet as much as possible, otherwise you will lose your toes."

Pete, who has had a high-profile battle with drugs, has given up "important poisons" to improve his health after a stark warning from his doctor.

Back in November 2023, Doherty said:

I beat it, didn't I? I fucking beat it. Heroin and crack. I gave in to that. Then there was cocaine, smoking and alcohol, and now cheese and sauce and sugar in tea... it all has to go

In a conversation with NME around the same time, Doherty explained that he now leads a "cleaner" and "sober" lifestyle than in previous years. He was being interviewed to promote the documentary Stranger in My Own Skin, which tells the story of his struggle with addiction.

In a conversation with the Guardian's Saturday magazine, Doherty said that his health had improved.

He also said that doctors advised him to change his lifestyle:

They told me the other day that if you don't change your diet, you'll have diabetes and cholesterol problems... Death is lurking, you know what I mean?

Pete Doherty rose to prominence in the early 2000s as the frontman of The Libertines, a band he formed with Carl Barat. Regarded as one of the most exciting musical talents of his generation, Doherty became equally famous for his life offstage, thanks to his drug addiction, prison sentences, and relationship with Kate Moss.

