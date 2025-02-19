Pete Doherty may lose his toes due to diabetes: British singer is forced to perform sitting down

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37593 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 62661 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103097 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67027 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115478 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100637 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116658 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152139 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025
February 28, 01:43 AM

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64847 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night
February 28, 02:05 AM

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108811 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM

05:35 AM • 78918 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM

05:48 AM • 44218 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

09:03 AM • 71651 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

09:20 AM • 103097 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

06:23 AM • 115478 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152139 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142902 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

09:59 AM • 32133 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

09:03 AM • 71651 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133844 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135718 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164049 views
Pete Doherty may lose his toes due to diabetes: British singer is forced to perform sitting down

Pete Doherty may lose his toes due to diabetes: British singer is forced to perform sitting down

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 129862 views

The Libertines' 45-year-old frontman is battling type 2 diabetes and has been warned by doctors about a possible amputation of his toes. The musician is forced to perform sitting down and change his lifestyle after giving up drugs.

Pete Doherty has had some difficult years as a rock star and was better known for his drug antics. He recently revealed that doctors have warned him of the risk of toe amputation in the midst of his battle with type 2 diabetes.

Transmits UNN with reference to NME and DailyMail.

Pete Doherty, the 45-year-old frontman and lead singer of the bands Libertines and Babyshambles, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. The musician has recently been performing on his current European tour sitting down.

Image

For example, on stage in Munich, he explained to the audience:

Today I went to the doctor and he said: "You have to ease the load on your feet as much as possible, otherwise you will lose your toes."

Pete, who has had a high-profile battle with drugs, has given up "important poisons" to improve his health after a stark warning from his doctor. 

Image

Back in November 2023, Doherty said:

I beat it, didn't I? I fucking beat it. Heroin and crack. I gave in to that. Then there was cocaine, smoking and alcohol, and now cheese and sauce and sugar in tea... it all has to go

Beatles ' 64: Scorsese's new film about the band's historic visit to the United States30.11.24, 21:28 • 118208 views

In a conversation with NME around the same time, Doherty explained that he now leads a "cleaner" and "sober" lifestyle than in previous years. He was being interviewed to promote the documentary Stranger in My Own Skin, which tells the story of his struggle with addiction.

In a conversation with the Guardian's Saturday magazine, Doherty said that his health had improved.

Image

He also said that doctors advised him to change his lifestyle:

They told me the other day that if you don't change your diet, you'll have diabetes and cholesterol problems... Death is lurking, you know what I mean?

For reference

Pete Doherty rose to prominence in the early 2000s as the frontman of The Libertines, a band he formed with Carl Barat. Regarded as one of the most exciting musical talents of his generation, Doherty became equally famous for his life offstage, thanks to his drug addiction, prison sentences, and relationship with Kate Moss.

Recall

Filmmakers McMahon and McGourty created the documentary The Making of Led Zeppelin with the participation of all the band's living members. For the first time in decades, the legendary band agreed to tell their story.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
munichMunich

