Interpol elected a new president: Frenchman Lucas Philip

On Thursday, the international police agency Interpol elected French police officer Lucas Philip as its president, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Philip was elected for a four-year term during Interpol's general assembly in Marrakech.

According to the organizers, the assembly gathered 886 participants from 179 Interpol member countries and 34 international organizations to discuss issues such as cybercrime, fraud centers, organized crime, and data protection.

Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's Office