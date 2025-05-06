Appropriated almost UAH 6 billion: the former chairman of the board of one of the country's largest oil refining concerns and 5 of his henchmen have been put on the wanted list

$41.600.11
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
08:22 AM • 12165 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 19249 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 41953 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 28479 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 29892 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 52587 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 125154 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 192040 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 191909 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 177453 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 24852 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 33386 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 25720 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 28725 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24384 views
Publications

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 41953 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 90670 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 192040 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 191909 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 240054 views
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 2380 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 10263 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24444 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 17302 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 81684 views
Appropriated almost UAH 6 billion: the former chairman of the board of one of the country's largest oil refining concerns and 5 of his henchmen have been put on the wanted list

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2554 views

The former chairman of the board of an oil refining concern and 5 defendants have been put on the Interpol wanted list for misappropriating UAH 5.8 billion. They face up to 12 years in prison.

Appropriated almost UAH 6 billion: the former chairman of the board of one of the country's largest oil refining concerns and 5 of his henchmen have been put on the wanted list

The former chairman of the board of one of the country's largest oil refining concerns and five other defendants have been declared wanted by the state and Interpol internationally for misappropriating UAH 5.8 billion. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, the official created a criminal organization, which included his deputy, the head of one of the departments, and six entrepreneurs.

Operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations established that the controlled organizational schemes of companies concluded agreements with the oil refining corporation for the supply of petroleum products, for which they were not paid. Instead, they legalized the received funds through accounts in a foreign bank

 - the report says.

Law enforcement officers state that UAH 5.8 billion was misappropriated.

As a result, investigators announced suspicion of embezzlement of property by abuse of office to all nine participants in the scheme. In addition, the police seized accounts in securities of a French investment company related to the former head, and corporate rights of a number of enterprises.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the police have declared six defendants wanted by the state and internationally. When the perpetrators are identified in any of the civilized countries of the world, they will be arrested and extradited to Ukraine, where they face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property

- added the police.

In Donetsk region, a battalion commander was detained, who "imposed tribute" on the fake combat payments of his subordinates - SBU05.05.25, 16:31 • 6186 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
