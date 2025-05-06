Appropriated almost UAH 6 billion: the former chairman of the board of one of the country's largest oil refining concerns and 5 of his henchmen have been put on the wanted list

The former chairman of the board of one of the country's largest oil refining concerns and five other defendants have been declared wanted by the state and Interpol internationally for misappropriating UAH 5.8 billion. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, the official created a criminal organization, which included his deputy, the head of one of the departments, and six entrepreneurs.

Operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations established that the controlled organizational schemes of companies concluded agreements with the oil refining corporation for the supply of petroleum products, for which they were not paid. Instead, they legalized the received funds through accounts in a foreign bank - the report says.

Law enforcement officers state that UAH 5.8 billion was misappropriated.

As a result, investigators announced suspicion of embezzlement of property by abuse of office to all nine participants in the scheme. In addition, the police seized accounts in securities of a French investment company related to the former head, and corporate rights of a number of enterprises.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the police have declared six defendants wanted by the state and internationally. When the perpetrators are identified in any of the civilized countries of the world, they will be arrested and extradited to Ukraine, where they face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property - added the police.

