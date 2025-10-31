Ukraine extradited to the Czech Republic a member of an international fraudulent organization wanted by Interpol

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have extradited a 28-year-old citizen to the Czech Republic, who was wanted by Interpol for participating in the activities of an international network of fraudulent call centers that defrauded EU citizens. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Joint actions of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and the Czech Republic led to the liquidation of a network of fraudulent call centers that extorted money from EU citizens. - the message says.

The fraudulent group operated on the territory of Ukraine under the leadership of a resident of Dnipro, born in 1992. The group also included citizens of the Czech Republic, who performed the function of so-called operators.

Several foreign participants of the call center network were detained and sent home, others were entered into Interpol databases for their arrest and subsequent extradition. Among them is a 28-year-old Czech citizen. The offender was detained by criminal police operatives in Vinnytsia region and a fake ID of one of the international organizations was seized from him.

Currently, employees of the Criminal Investigation Department and the International Police Cooperation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, with the assistance of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, have handed over their citizen to the Czech police for criminal prosecution for his actions.

