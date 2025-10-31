$42.080.01
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
Ukraine extradited to the Czech Republic a member of an international fraudulent organization wanted by Interpol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Ukraine handed over to the Czech Republic a 28-year-old citizen wanted by Interpol for participating in an international call center fraud network that defrauded EU citizens. The perpetrator was detained in Vinnytsia with a fake ID.

Ukraine extradited to the Czech Republic a member of an international fraudulent organization wanted by Interpol

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have extradited a 28-year-old citizen to the Czech Republic, who was wanted by Interpol for participating in the activities of an international network of fraudulent call centers that defrauded EU citizens. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Joint actions of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine and the Czech Republic led to the liquidation of a network of fraudulent call centers that extorted money from EU citizens.

- the message says.

The fraudulent group operated on the territory of Ukraine under the leadership of a resident of Dnipro, born in 1992. The group also included citizens of the Czech Republic, who performed the function of so-called operators.

Several foreign participants of the call center network were detained and sent home, others were entered into Interpol databases for their arrest and subsequent extradition. Among them is a 28-year-old Czech citizen. The offender was detained by criminal police operatives in Vinnytsia region and a fake ID of one of the international organizations was seized from him.

Currently, employees of the Criminal Investigation Department and the International Police Cooperation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, with the assistance of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, have handed over their citizen to the Czech police for criminal prosecution for his actions.

Olga Rozgon

