Lithuania extended the ban on the transit of goods that can be used in the war against Ukraine

On Monday, December 29, the Lithuanian authorities decided to extend for another year the temporary restrictions on the transit through the country by road of certain dual-use goods that could end up in Russia or Belarus and be used in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by LRT, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the restrictions will be in effect until January 2, 2027.

By continuing export control measures, we aim to ensure the effective application of international sanctions and reduce the risk of their circumvention. This is an important step in strengthening our security and the security of all of Europe. - said Deputy Minister of Economy Paulius Petrauskas.

The report emphasizes that the introduced restrictions have already helped reduce the flow of such goods to Russia and Belarus. At the same time, the threat of sanctions circumvention remains, so the authorities decided to extend their validity.

In addition, Lithuania plans to implement additional export control mechanisms for high-priority goods with increased risks in accordance with European Union regulations.

Recall

Several citizens of Belarus, Russia, and Lithuania are suspected of transferring EU-funded technologies to the Russian military industry. Five individuals and one company have been notified of suspicion, and more than ten searches have been conducted in various cities of Lithuania.

