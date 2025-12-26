$41.930.22
01:36 PM • 3236 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 10622 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 21438 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 16392 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 14369 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 16516 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 18912 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 36335 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 16993 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 33734 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Possible provocation: Poland assessed airspace violation after discovery of balloons from Belarus and a Russian aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

The President of Poland was informed about the incident with objects from Belarus and the interception of a Russian aircraft. An analysis of the events, which may be a provocation, is underway.

Possible provocation: Poland assessed airspace violation after discovery of balloons from Belarus and a Russian aircraft

Polish President Karol Nawrocki was informed about the incident with balloons from Belarus and the interception of a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea. An analysis of the events is underway, objects found in Poland have been identified as probable contraband balloons, and the nature of the incident may indicate a provocation disguised as a smuggling operation, reported the Polish National Security Bureau (BBN), writes UNN.

Details

The Polish National Security Bureau informed that they had informed President Karol Nawrocki about the incident involving "the penetration of several dozen objects from Belarus and the interception of a Russian reconnaissance aircraft by Polish fighters near the border of Polish territorial waters" on the night of December 25.

Poland intercepted a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea and partially closed its airspace due to balloons from Belarus25.12.25, 13:48 • 2862 views

"An analysis of the course of both incidents, their consequences, and potential correlation is underway. Available and verified data indicate that several (four) objects found so far by relevant services in Poland have been identified as probable contraband balloons," the statement said.

"However, the massive nature of the violation of Polish airspace, its occurrence during a special holiday period, the assessment of Russian aircraft activity in the Baltic Sea, and the fact that similar incidents recently occurred in Lithuania, may indicate that this was a provocation disguised as a smuggling operation," the Polish National Security Bureau emphasized.

Closure of Russian consulate in Gdansk: Kremlin threatens Poland with "consequences"26.12.25, 10:05 • 3202 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Karol Nawrocki
Belarus
Lithuania
Poland