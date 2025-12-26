Possible provocation: Poland assessed airspace violation after discovery of balloons from Belarus and a Russian aircraft

Polish President Karol Nawrocki was informed about the incident with balloons from Belarus and the interception of a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea. An analysis of the events is underway, objects found in Poland have been identified as probable contraband balloons, and the nature of the incident may indicate a provocation disguised as a smuggling operation, reported the Polish National Security Bureau (BBN), writes UNN.

Details

The Polish National Security Bureau informed that they had informed President Karol Nawrocki about the incident involving "the penetration of several dozen objects from Belarus and the interception of a Russian reconnaissance aircraft by Polish fighters near the border of Polish territorial waters" on the night of December 25.

Poland intercepted a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea and partially closed its airspace due to balloons from Belarus

"An analysis of the course of both incidents, their consequences, and potential correlation is underway. Available and verified data indicate that several (four) objects found so far by relevant services in Poland have been identified as probable contraband balloons," the statement said.

"However, the massive nature of the violation of Polish airspace, its occurrence during a special holiday period, the assessment of Russian aircraft activity in the Baltic Sea, and the fact that similar incidents recently occurred in Lithuania, may indicate that this was a provocation disguised as a smuggling operation," the Polish National Security Bureau emphasized.

Closure of Russian consulate in Gdansk: Kremlin threatens Poland with "consequences"