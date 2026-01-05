Latvia investigates damage to underwater cable: police checked vessel in Liepāja port

$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM • 13312 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 21980 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 45229 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 31556 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 44195 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 52801 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 58373 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55821 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 51102 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66280 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soonJanuary 4, 01:19 PM
OPEC+ agreed to maintain stable oil production despite disagreements among membersJanuary 4, 01:35 PM
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalizationJanuary 4, 01:58 PM
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM
December 31, 08:23 PM • 259357 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM
Latvia investigates damage to underwater cable: police checked vessel in Liepāja port

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Latvian law enforcement is investigating damage to an underwater fiber optic communication cable that occurred on January 2. Police checked a vessel in the port of Liepāja that may be involved in the incident.

Latvia investigates damage to underwater cable: police checked vessel in Liepāja port

Latvian law enforcement agencies have launched a criminal investigation into the damage to an underwater fiber optic communication cable that occurred on January 2. On Sunday, police inspected a vessel that docked in the port of Liepaja and may be involved in the incident. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, the vessel and its crew have not been detained. According to the Latvian police department, the sailors are cooperating with the investigation. Law enforcement officers do not officially name the owner of the cable or the name of the vessel, but the Leta agency reports that the line belongs to the Swedish company Arelion.

The cable connects Palanga, Lithuania, with Liepaja, Latvia. Despite the technical damage, no communication disruptions have been recorded for consumers in both countries.

Damage to fiber optic cable found in the Baltic Sea - Latvian Prime Minister04.01.26, 21:05

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
