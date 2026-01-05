Latvia investigates damage to underwater cable: police checked vessel in Liepāja port

Latvian law enforcement agencies have launched a criminal investigation into the damage to an underwater fiber optic communication cable that occurred on January 2. On Sunday, police inspected a vessel that docked in the port of Liepaja and may be involved in the incident. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, the vessel and its crew have not been detained. According to the Latvian police department, the sailors are cooperating with the investigation. Law enforcement officers do not officially name the owner of the cable or the name of the vessel, but the Leta agency reports that the line belongs to the Swedish company Arelion.

The cable connects Palanga, Lithuania, with Liepaja, Latvia. Despite the technical damage, no communication disruptions have been recorded for consumers in both countries.

Damage to fiber optic cable found in the Baltic Sea - Latvian Prime Minister