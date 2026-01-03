Umerov: National Security Advisers of European Countries Arrive in Kyiv

National security advisers from European countries have arrived in Kyiv for consultations on security and economic issues and to coordinate further steps with partners. This was announced by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Representatives of Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission, are taking part in the meetings, the statement said.

A busy working day lies ahead: security and economic issues, work with framework documents, coordination of further steps with partners - Umerov emphasized.

