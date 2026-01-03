Umerov: National Security Advisers of European Countries Arrive in Kyiv

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 2, 04:10 PM • 18959 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 36030 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 40789 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 60275 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 36173 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 68092 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 96730 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 66976 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 60211 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 204092 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.6m/s
77%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mykolaiv attacked by drones: at least three explosionsJanuary 2, 11:39 PM • 7802 views
In the pursuit of birth rate: China reinstated tax on contraceptivesJanuary 3, 12:15 AM • 7552 views
Occupiers concealed water crisis in Donetsk region, promoting New Year holidays - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 3, 01:34 AM • 11825 views
Earthquake in Mexico: many dead and injuredVideo04:32 AM • 6962 views
Continuation of the war is beneficial for Putin, which irritates Trump - Politico05:40 AM • 10238 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 34749 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 53815 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 69176 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 204093 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 123144 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 40332 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 50790 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 50383 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 123144 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 47574 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Umerov: National Security Advisers of European Countries Arrive in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

National security advisers from European countries have arrived in Kyiv. They will hold consultations on security and economic issues, and coordinate further steps with partners.

Umerov: National Security Advisers of European Countries Arrive in Kyiv

National security advisers from European countries have arrived in Kyiv for consultations on security and economic issues and to coordinate further steps with partners. This was announced by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

National security advisers from European countries have arrived in Kyiv

- the statement said.

Representatives of Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, as well as NATO, the European Council, and the European Commission, are taking part in the meetings, the statement said.

A busy working day lies ahead: security and economic issues, work with framework documents, coordination of further steps with partners

- Umerov emphasized.

Spoke about security, negotiations and the return of Ukrainians: Umerov on meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister01.01.26, 17:05 • 3276 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
European Commission
European Council
Latvia
NATO
Finland
Denmark
Canada
France
Lithuania
Sweden
Norway
Great Britain
Italy
Spain
Germany
Netherlands
Estonia
Kyiv
Poland