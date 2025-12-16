$42.250.05
Balloon with Belarusian contraband on its way to the EU was discovered in Volyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

In Volyn, border guards discovered a balloon with 1,500 packs of Belarusian cigarettes, likely destined for Poland. The value of the contraband is about 90 thousand hryvnias.

Balloon with Belarusian contraband on its way to the EU was discovered in Volyn

In the Volyn region, border guards discovered a hot air balloon with smuggled Belarusian cigarettes, which was probably heading to Poland, the State Border Guard Service reported, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that a package with tobacco products, which the perpetrators probably planned to transport to EU countries using a hot air balloon, was found in Shatsk district the day before. The find was discovered near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The package was wrapped in black plastic film, and a rope with the remains of a hot air balloon was attached to it. Inside were 1,500 packs of cigarettes with excise stamps of the Republic of Belarus, as well as two GPS devices: one with a SIM card of a Belarusian mobile operator, the other with a SIM card of an operator of the Republic of Poland.

- reported the State Border Guard Service.

It is indicated that "taking into account the labeling of tobacco products, the method of their delivery, as well as the presence of the specified GPS devices, the hot air balloon with illegal cargo of Belarusian production was probably heading towards Poland."

As noted, the police seized the smuggled tobacco and technical means.

"The estimated value of the discovered cigarettes is about 90 thousand hryvnias," the State Border Guard Service said.

Addition

Due to the crossing of the border from Belarus by giant hot air balloons, air traffic in Lithuania has been repeatedly stopped.

Lithuania declares state of emergency due to balloons from Belarus09.12.25, 10:28 • 3260 views

Julia Shramko

