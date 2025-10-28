Russia attacked gas infrastructure for the seventh time in October: this time in Poltava region - Naftogaz

Russia attacked civilian gas infrastructure for the seventh time in October tonight - this time in Poltava region, Naftogaz Group reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy attacked civilian gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group in Poltava region. This is already the seventh targeted attack since the beginning of October - Naftogaz reported.

As stated, no one was injured.

"Specialists are working at the site of the strike: assessing the consequences and starting restoration. The facilities attacked by Russia have no military significance," said Serhiy Koretsky, chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

He emphasized that the only goal of these strikes is to leave Ukrainians without gas and heat.

