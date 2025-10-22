Russians attacked the oil and gas industry in Poltava region

Russian troops attacked oil and gas industry facilities in Poltava region, there are damaged facilities, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of Poltava OVA, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy once again attacked Poltava region. As a result of direct hits and falling debris, facilities of oil and gas industry enterprises in Myrhorod district were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. - Kohut wrote.

