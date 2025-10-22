Russians attacked the oil and gas industry in Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
Tonight, the enemy attacked Poltava region, damaging oil and gas industry facilities in Myrhorod district. Direct hits and falling debris did not result in any casualties.
Russian troops attacked oil and gas industry facilities in Poltava region, there are damaged facilities, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of Poltava OVA, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Tonight, the enemy once again attacked Poltava region. As a result of direct hits and falling debris, facilities of oil and gas industry enterprises in Myrhorod district were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
