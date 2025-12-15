Ukraine launches selection for supervisory boards of energy enterprises: when will new ones be appointed

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
06:29 AM • 2286 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 13821 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 23637 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 21909 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 31973 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 36969 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 50889 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76150 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51694 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 48160 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
98%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy congratulates Jewish communities and Jews on HanukkahDecember 14, 09:55 PM • 9324 views
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhotoDecember 14, 10:08 PM • 13245 views
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 10513 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation03:20 AM • 8226 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 10299 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 56706 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 70815 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 59589 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 69104 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 93554 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Australia
Berlin
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 12262 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 29935 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 31907 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 36597 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 71135 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
United States dollar

Ukraine launches selection for supervisory boards of energy enterprises: when will new ones be appointed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the launch of candidate selection for the supervisory boards of several strategically important energy enterprises. The formation of the new composition is expected in January, including NJSC Naftogaz.

Ukraine launches selection for supervisory boards of energy enterprises: when will new ones be appointed

Ukraine is launching a selection process for the supervisory boards of a number of strategically important energy enterprises, with the formation of new supervisory boards expected in January, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Monday, UNN reports.

We are starting the next stage of reloading energy enterprises. According to the government's plan, on Monday we are launching the selection of candidates for the supervisory boards of a number of strategically important energy enterprises.

- Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

According to her, this refers to LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine", JSC "Ukrainian Distribution Grids", JSC "Market Operator", PJSC "Centrenergo", "Energy Company of Ukraine", NNEGC "Energoatom", JSC "Ukrenergo" and JSC "Ukrhydroenergo".

All details of the selection process, according to her, will be published by the Ministry of Economy.

The formation of new supervisory boards is expected in January

- the Prime Minister announced.

"In addition, on Friday, a competition for 4 independent members of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz" started," Svyrydenko added.

Personnel reboots in the energy and defense sectors: which supervisory boards have been dissolved, and which are planned03.12.25, 18:50 • 3305 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Energoatom
Energy
Ukrhydroenergo
Naftogaz
Ukrenergo
Ukraine