Ukraine launches selection for supervisory boards of energy enterprises: when will new ones be appointed

Ukraine is launching a selection process for the supervisory boards of a number of strategically important energy enterprises, with the formation of new supervisory boards expected in January, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Monday, UNN reports.

We are starting the next stage of reloading energy enterprises. According to the government's plan, on Monday we are launching the selection of candidates for the supervisory boards of a number of strategically important energy enterprises. - Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

According to her, this refers to LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine", JSC "Ukrainian Distribution Grids", JSC "Market Operator", PJSC "Centrenergo", "Energy Company of Ukraine", NNEGC "Energoatom", JSC "Ukrenergo" and JSC "Ukrhydroenergo".

All details of the selection process, according to her, will be published by the Ministry of Economy.

The formation of new supervisory boards is expected in January - the Prime Minister announced.

"In addition, on Friday, a competition for 4 independent members of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz" started," Svyrydenko added.

