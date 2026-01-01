Tax authorities planned over 4.5 thousand business inspections in 2026

$42.350.03
49.790.06
ukenru
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 42559 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 52632 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 24555 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 25523 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 24052 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 22475 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 25018 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20862 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18339 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16582 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.4m/s
80%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fiveVideoDecember 31, 09:59 PM • 12003 views
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in OdesaDecember 31, 10:21 PM • 11535 views
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructureDecember 31, 11:07 PM • 12559 views
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announcedVideoDecember 31, 11:33 PM • 43950 views
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's EveJanuary 1, 12:38 AM • 10065 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 42572 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 31142 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 74107 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 73293 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 66636 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Rustem Umerov
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Venezuela
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 6220 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 7422 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 31142 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 15613 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 22569 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Film
Series

Tax authorities planned over 4.5 thousand business inspections in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Tax Service included 4,558 business inspections in its 2026 plan, slightly fewer than last year, with peak activity in March-April. The inspections will primarily concern companies (78%), as well as individual entrepreneurs, with Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions leading in the number of visits.

Tax authorities planned over 4.5 thousand business inspections in 2026

The Tax Service has included 4,558 business inspections in its 2026 plan. Despite a slight reduction in their number compared to last year, the greatest activity of inspectors is expected in spring – in March and April. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

This is slightly less than last year, but it's too early to relax – inspectors have already booked their spring. The peak of tax visits falls in March-April.

- the message says.

78% of all visits are to companies. Another one in five is for individual entrepreneurs. But businesses with questions about personal income tax, military levy, and unified social contribution are in the minority.

The geography is no surprise: Kyiv and the region are the leaders, followed by Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions. It is there that tax officials plan the most visits in 2026. It should be noted that in 2025, tax officials in the Lviv region were the most productive in checking small businesses.

- added Opendatabot.

Businesses in wholesale trade and agriculture will be checked most often – every fifth visit by tax officials. Food production is a distant third.

The plan includes not only "small" businesses but also economic flagships: Naftogaz of Ukraine and other large companies from the Opendatabot Index 2025 are already on the schedule.

The government extended tax benefits for a number of important goods: what is it about?31.12.25, 13:20 • 2260 views

Olga Rozgon

Economy
State budget
Energy
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Naftogaz
Kyiv