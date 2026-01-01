Tax authorities planned over 4.5 thousand business inspections in 2026

The Tax Service has included 4,558 business inspections in its 2026 plan. Despite a slight reduction in their number compared to last year, the greatest activity of inspectors is expected in spring – in March and April. This was reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

This is slightly less than last year, but it's too early to relax – inspectors have already booked their spring. The peak of tax visits falls in March-April. - the message says.

78% of all visits are to companies. Another one in five is for individual entrepreneurs. But businesses with questions about personal income tax, military levy, and unified social contribution are in the minority.

The geography is no surprise: Kyiv and the region are the leaders, followed by Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions. It is there that tax officials plan the most visits in 2026. It should be noted that in 2025, tax officials in the Lviv region were the most productive in checking small businesses. - added Opendatabot.

Businesses in wholesale trade and agriculture will be checked most often – every fifth visit by tax officials. Food production is a distant third.

The plan includes not only "small" businesses but also economic flagships: Naftogaz of Ukraine and other large companies from the Opendatabot Index 2025 are already on the schedule.

