Russia shelled Kherson CHP more than 10 times in the first two days of 2026

During the first two days of 2026, Russian troops shelled the Kherson Thermal Power Plant more than 10 times with artillery and drones. According to Naftogaz, the last attack took place this morning and resulted in 4 hits on the station's territory, UNN reports.

Details

Naftogaz added that specialists are working on site as much as possible: assessing the extent of the damage and planning further actions.

"We are coordinating our actions with local authorities to provide residents with heat as soon as possible. We are working on various options. In particular, we have already delivered a thousand electric heaters to residents. We will also provide another 500 heaters with gas cylinders. In addition, we have already purchased a thousand more of these and are waiting for delivery to hand them over to the city," said Serhiy Koretsky, chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

Russia again attacked Kherson CHP: significant destruction and an injured employee

The company reminded that for many years, the Kherson TPP provided heat supply to a significant part of the city. Due to systemic Russian shelling, the station lost the ability to operate in its usual mode, and attacks on civilian energy infrastructure remain an almost daily practice.