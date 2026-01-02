Russia shelled Kherson CHP more than 10 times in the first two days of 2026

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
03:12 PM • 708 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 11187 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 18824 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 17224 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 55245 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 81789 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 61374 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56210 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 185451 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 179778 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.4m/s
76%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Andriy Parubiy Street to appear in KyivJanuary 2, 05:44 AM • 5888 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 20227 views
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 2, 07:55 AM • 4060 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34January 2, 08:45 AM • 13036 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 17632 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 17635 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 40419 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 57765 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 185445 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 106529 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 34511 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 43386 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 43597 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 106529 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 41856 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Gold

Russia shelled Kherson CHP more than 10 times in the first two days of 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Russian troops shelled the Kherson CHP more than 10 times with artillery and drones during the first two days of 2026. The last attack resulted in 4 hits on the station's territory, Naftogaz delivered a thousand electric heaters for residents.

Russia shelled Kherson CHP more than 10 times in the first two days of 2026

During the first two days of 2026, Russian troops shelled the Kherson Thermal Power Plant more than 10 times with artillery and drones. According to Naftogaz, the last attack took place this morning and resulted in 4 hits on the station's territory, UNN reports.

Details

Naftogaz added that specialists are working on site as much as possible: assessing the extent of the damage and planning further actions.

"We are coordinating our actions with local authorities to provide residents with heat as soon as possible. We are working on various options. In particular, we have already delivered a thousand electric heaters to residents. We will also provide another 500 heaters with gas cylinders. In addition, we have already purchased a thousand more of these and are waiting for delivery to hand them over to the city," said Serhiy Koretsky, chairman of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

Russia again attacked Kherson CHP: significant destruction and an injured employee28.12.25, 17:13 • 3815 views

The company reminded that for many years, the Kherson TPP provided heat supply to a significant part of the city. Due to systemic Russian shelling, the station lost the ability to operate in its usual mode, and attacks on civilian energy infrastructure remain an almost daily practice.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Naftogaz
Kherson