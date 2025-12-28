Russia again attacked Kherson CHP: significant destruction and an injured employee

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:58 AM • 7112 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
11:16 AM • 12197 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 13233 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 30540 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 43608 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 42042 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 31793 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 27188 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22131 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 43214 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
81%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Congress proposes banning renaming federal facilities after TrumpDecember 28, 06:14 AM • 6282 views
Poland plans to complete drone defense system in two yearsDecember 28, 06:30 AM • 10607 views
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricityDecember 28, 07:20 AM • 13077 views
New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the featuresDecember 28, 07:39 AM • 8914 views
Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basementVideo10:43 AM • 5314 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 26029 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 72622 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 125208 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 57144 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 87428 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 14107 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 24524 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 72622 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 26599 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 25994 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Bild
The Diplomat

Russia again attacked Kherson CHP: significant destruction and an injured employee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

Russia again attacked the Kherson CHP, causing significant damage. An employee was injured and hospitalized.

Russia again attacked Kherson CHP: significant destruction and an injured employee

Russia attacked the Kherson CHP plant again. The plant suffered significant damage. This was reported by Naftogaz, according to UNN.

During the attack, our colleague was wounded — she was hospitalized and is receiving the necessary assistance 

- the message says.

The company emphasized that this was the only CHP plant that provided heat to tens of thousands of apartments.

We are coordinating our actions with local authorities to provide backup methods of heat supply to the city's residents 

- Naftogaz added.

Recall

As a result of the morning shelling of Kherson on December 28, a 75-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized with an explosive injury and an acute stress reaction.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Naftogaz
Kherson