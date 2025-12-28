Russia again attacked Kherson CHP: significant destruction and an injured employee

Russia attacked the Kherson CHP plant again. The plant suffered significant damage. This was reported by Naftogaz, according to UNN.

During the attack, our colleague was wounded — she was hospitalized and is receiving the necessary assistance - the message says.

The company emphasized that this was the only CHP plant that provided heat to tens of thousands of apartments.

We are coordinating our actions with local authorities to provide backup methods of heat supply to the city's residents - Naftogaz added.

Recall

As a result of the morning shelling of Kherson on December 28, a 75-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized with an explosive injury and an acute stress reaction.