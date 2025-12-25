Selection of candidates for the Supervisory Boards of six key defense industry enterprises has begun

The Joint Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" announces the start of selection of candidates for positions of independent members of the Supervisory Boards of 6 key enterprises. This was reported by JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry", according to UNN.

Details

Candidates are offered the following areas:

aircraft construction;

production of radar equipment;

production of ammunition and special chemicals;

production of transport vehicles;

production of armored vehicles;

shipbuilding.

JSC "UOP" aims to ensure the formation of a professional composition of supervisory boards that will contribute to long-term sustainable development, transparency, efficiency and control over the management of defense industry enterprises in accordance with the principles of corporate governance and best international practices - the post says.

Thus, the search for candidates for positions of independent members of supervisory boards with experience in the following areas begins:

corporate governance;

personnel management;

science-intensive mechanical engineering.

"Details on current vacancies and qualification requirements for candidates can be found on the official website of Ukroboronprom in the "Career" section. And also on job search sites work.ua and robota.ua. Documents for participation in the selection (detailed resume of the candidate) will be accepted until 31.12.2025 inclusive. We invite you to participate in the selection!", - the post emphasizes.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the launch of candidate selection for the supervisory boards of a number of strategically important energy enterprises. The formation of the new composition is expected in January, including NJSC "Naftogaz"