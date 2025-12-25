$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Selection of candidates for the Supervisory Boards of six key defense industry enterprises has begun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry" has announced the selection of candidates for the positions of independent members of the Supervisory Boards of six key defense industry enterprises. Applications for participation in the selection will be accepted until the end of 2025.

Selection of candidates for the Supervisory Boards of six key defense industry enterprises has begun

The Joint Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" announces the start of selection of candidates for positions of independent members of the Supervisory Boards of 6 key enterprises. This was reported by JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry", according to UNN.

Details

Candidates are offered the following areas:

  • aircraft construction;
    • production of radar equipment;
      • production of ammunition and special chemicals;
        • production of transport vehicles;
          • production of armored vehicles;
            • shipbuilding.

              JSC "UOP" aims to ensure the formation of a professional composition of supervisory boards that will contribute to long-term sustainable development, transparency, efficiency and control over the management of defense industry enterprises in accordance with the principles of corporate governance and best international practices

              - the post says.

              Thus, the search for candidates for positions of independent members of supervisory boards with experience in the following areas begins:

              • corporate governance;
                • personnel management;
                  • science-intensive mechanical engineering.

                    "Details on current vacancies and qualification requirements for candidates can be found on the official website of Ukroboronprom in the "Career" section.   And also on job search sites work.ua and  robota.ua.   Documents for participation in the selection (detailed resume of the candidate) will be accepted until 31.12.2025 inclusive. We invite you to participate in the selection!", - the post emphasizes.

                    Recall

                    Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the launch of candidate selection for the supervisory boards of a number of strategically important energy enterprises. The formation of the new composition is expected in January, including NJSC "Naftogaz"

                    Alla Kiosak

