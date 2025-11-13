Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprises

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all the largest state-owned enterprises, particularly in the energy and defense industries, including Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, and Ukrzaliznytsia. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government has instructed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all the largest state-owned enterprises, particularly in the energy and defense industries. Special attention will be paid to the transparency of procurement and financial control. The supervisory boards of Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrhydroenergo, and state-owned banks must, within their powers, analyze the activities of the companies' executive bodies. In case of violations, they must take additional measures to strengthen control and inform the government. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, state-owned enterprises must ensure proper and prompt response to reports from law enforcement agencies regarding offenses committed by officials of these joint-stock companies.

In addition, the State Audit Service will simultaneously conduct state financial control of large enterprises in the state sector, particularly regarding the effective use of budget funds and the reliability of financial reporting.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the preparation of a comprehensive solution regarding all state-owned companies, including energy companies.