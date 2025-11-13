Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprises

$42.040.02
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM • 10215 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 37689 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 25875 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 26641 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59533 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 37900 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39088 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37248 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33152 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
Ukraine received €5.9 billion from the EU: part of the funds from the profits of frozen Russian assetsNovember 13, 09:34 AM
In Zakarpattia, officials carried out multi-million dollar schemes during the renovation of a shelter and a gym: details of the schemePhotoNovember 13, 09:47 AM
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"PhotoNovember 13, 10:39 AM
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhotoNovember 13, 12:51 PM
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 37689 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59533 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM
Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has ordered a comprehensive audit of all the largest state-owned enterprises, particularly in the energy and defense industries. The supervisory boards of the companies, including Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, and Ukrzaliznytsia, are to analyze the activities of the executive bodies.

Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprises

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all the largest state-owned enterprises, particularly in the energy and defense industries, including Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, and Ukrzaliznytsia. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government has instructed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all the largest state-owned enterprises, particularly in the energy and defense industries. Special attention will be paid to the transparency of procurement and financial control. The supervisory boards of Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrhydroenergo, and state-owned banks must, within their powers, analyze the activities of the companies' executive bodies. In case of violations, they must take additional measures to strengthen control and inform the government.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, state-owned enterprises must ensure proper and prompt response to reports from law enforcement agencies regarding offenses committed by officials of these joint-stock companies.

In addition, the State Audit Service will simultaneously conduct state financial control of large enterprises in the state sector, particularly regarding the effective use of budget funds and the reliability of financial reporting.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the preparation of a comprehensive solution regarding all state-owned companies, including energy companies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ukrhydroenergo
Yulia Svyrydenko
Naftogaz