Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities for the second day in a row, there is critical damage - Naftogaz

Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 3066 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 10215 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 27388 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 44477 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 59464 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 66618 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41058 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 50768 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22172 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Popular news
US imposes visa restrictions on five individuals for suppressing freedom of speechDecember 24, 02:54 AM • 6998 views
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilitiesDecember 24, 04:01 AM • 5782 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 18276 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 10010 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko07:35 AM • 12231 views
Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities for the second day in a row, there is critical damage - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1554 views

Russia carried out targeted attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure, using almost 100 attack drones against Ukrnafta's production facilities. Critical damage has been recorded, and the operation of the damaged equipment has been stopped.

Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities for the second day in a row, there is critical damage - Naftogaz

Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities in Ukraine for the second day in a row, with "critical damage," Naftogaz Group reported on December 24, according to UNN.

For the second day in a row, Russia has been carrying out targeted attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure. Over the past two days, almost 100 attack drones have been used against Ukrnafta's production facilities. As a result of the attacks, critical damage has been recorded. The operation of the damaged equipment has been stopped.

- Naftogaz reported.

Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities, causing serious damage23.12.25, 21:07 • 3634 views

"Rescuers and company specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of these attacks. Restoration work will begin immediately after that," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

"Naftogaz Group continues to operate under constant military threats and concentrates all necessary resources for the fastest possible restoration of damaged facilities and ensuring stable operation of the industry," Naftogaz emphasized.

What is the situation with fuel supplies in Ukraine amid Russian attacks - Ministry of Energy's response22.12.25, 10:23 • 4508 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine