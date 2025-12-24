Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities for the second day in a row, there is critical damage - Naftogaz
Kyiv • UNN
Russia carried out targeted attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure, using almost 100 attack drones against Ukrnafta's production facilities. Critical damage has been recorded, and the operation of the damaged equipment has been stopped.
Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities in Ukraine for the second day in a row, with "critical damage," Naftogaz Group reported on December 24, according to UNN.
For the second day in a row, Russia has been carrying out targeted attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure. Over the past two days, almost 100 attack drones have been used against Ukrnafta's production facilities. As a result of the attacks, critical damage has been recorded. The operation of the damaged equipment has been stopped.
"Rescuers and company specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of these attacks. Restoration work will begin immediately after that," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."
"Naftogaz Group continues to operate under constant military threats and concentrates all necessary resources for the fastest possible restoration of damaged facilities and ensuring stable operation of the industry," Naftogaz emphasized.
