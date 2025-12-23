Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities, causing serious damage
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy launched a combined night attack on Ukrnafta's production facilities, resulting in serious damage and a halt in operations. There were no casualties, and Naftogaz specialists are working to restore the infrastructure.
The enemy continues targeted attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure. During a combined night attack, Russia struck Ukrnafta's production facilities, UNN reports with reference to a statement by NJSC Naftogaz.
Details
According to the company, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling, but there is serious damage, the operation of the damaged production facilities has been suspended, and urgent work is underway.
Naftogaz Group specialists are working in an enhanced mode. Infrastructure restoration after Russian attacks continues
We remind you that on December 9, Russian attack drones attacked gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group. The enemy targeted critically important equipment on which uninterrupted gas supply for Ukrainians depends.