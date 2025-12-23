Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities, causing serious damage

$42.150.10
December 23, 03:52 PM • 11641 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 19369 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 26591 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 35288 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 26882 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 31889 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 18128 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17969 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23529 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38873 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal caseDecember 23, 02:45 PM • 15394 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 20751 views
Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custodyDecember 23, 03:22 PM • 10209 views
Another fake from Kolomoisky: journalistic investigation refutes his statementsDecember 23, 04:07 PM • 4896 views
Restoration work continues in three regions after Russia's night attack on energy facilities - Ministry of EnergyDecember 23, 05:21 PM • 3342 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 26586 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 20801 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 35282 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 31887 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 91903 views
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 23542 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 22303 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 26106 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 28195 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 50782 views
Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities, causing serious damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2112 views

The enemy launched a combined night attack on Ukrnafta's production facilities, resulting in serious damage and a halt in operations. There were no casualties, and Naftogaz specialists are working to restore the infrastructure.

Russia attacked Ukrnafta's production facilities, causing serious damage

The enemy continues targeted attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure. During a combined night attack, Russia struck Ukrnafta's production facilities, UNN reports with reference to a statement by NJSC Naftogaz.

Details

According to the company, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling, but there is serious damage, the operation of the damaged production facilities has been suspended, and urgent work is underway.

Naftogaz Group specialists are working in an enhanced mode. Infrastructure restoration after Russian attacks continues 

— said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Restoration work continues in three regions after Russia's night attack on energy facilities - Ministry of Energy23.12.25, 19:21 • 3404 views

We remind you that on December 9, Russian attack drones attacked gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group. The enemy targeted critically important equipment on which uninterrupted gas supply for Ukrainians depends.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
