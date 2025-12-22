What is the situation with fuel supplies in Ukraine amid Russian attacks - Ministry of Energy's response

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:25 AM • 4720 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 17720 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 31573 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 35787 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 43323 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 39862 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 49247 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72742 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 88347 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45878 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.1m/s
86%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demandDecember 22, 01:43 AM • 12987 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 11050 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 16904 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 19154 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 16341 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 31944 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 54584 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 88357 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 125595 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 94104 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Serhiy Lysak
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zhytomyr Oblast
Korosten
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 2042 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 2120 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 21777 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 23210 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 35169 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Gold
Film
Social network

What is the situation with fuel supplies in Ukraine amid Russian attacks - Ministry of Energy's response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

The Ministry of Energy reports that fuel imports to Ukraine are carried out via road, rail, and sea. The supply situation remains stable and controlled.

What is the situation with fuel supplies in Ukraine amid Russian attacks - Ministry of Energy's response

In Ukraine, the situation with fuel supply amid Russian attacks remains stable and controlled, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Regarding the situation with fuel supply. Fuel imports to Ukraine are carried out by combining independent logistics routes, including road, rail and sea. As of today, the situation remains stable and controlled.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Recall

The government does not yet see any prerequisites for enemy strikes on the Odesa region to cause an increase in fuel prices.

No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region20.12.25, 18:36 • 45878 views

Julia Shramko

Economy
Energy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine