What is the situation with fuel supplies in Ukraine amid Russian attacks - Ministry of Energy's response
The Ministry of Energy reports that fuel imports to Ukraine are carried out via road, rail, and sea. The supply situation remains stable and controlled.
In Ukraine, the situation with fuel supply amid Russian attacks remains stable and controlled, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Regarding the situation with fuel supply. Fuel imports to Ukraine are carried out by combining independent logistics routes, including road, rail and sea. As of today, the situation remains stable and controlled.
The government does not yet see any prerequisites for enemy strikes on the Odesa region to cause an increase in fuel prices.
