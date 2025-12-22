What is the situation with fuel supplies in Ukraine amid Russian attacks - Ministry of Energy's response

In Ukraine, the situation with fuel supply amid Russian attacks remains stable and controlled, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Regarding the situation with fuel supply. Fuel imports to Ukraine are carried out by combining independent logistics routes, including road, rail and sea. As of today, the situation remains stable and controlled. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Recall

The government does not yet see any prerequisites for enemy strikes on the Odesa region to cause an increase in fuel prices.

No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region