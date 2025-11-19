"No searches": "Naftogaz" denied information about investigative actions in its offices

$42.090.03
12:10 PM • 6836 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 14372 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 13214 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
11:26 AM • 13634 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto
10:05 AM • 12872 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 16974 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29572 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30731 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
November 19, 07:17 AM • 15059 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey: what meetings are expectedPhoto
November 19, 05:06 AM • 26876 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 24963 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideo07:35 AM • 13190 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 17585 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo08:10 AM • 20684 views
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor09:24 AM • 11324 views
Publications
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 10682 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 29575 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 30733 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 57965 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 76411 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Donald Trump
Musician
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Cherkasy Oblast
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 17824 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 26934 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 28375 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 45901 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43398 views
"No searches": "Naftogaz" denied information about investigative actions in its offices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

The press service of Naftogaz confirmed that no searches are being conducted in the group's offices, refuting the disseminated information. The company states that it provides maximum assistance to the work of anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies.

"No searches": "Naftogaz" denied information about investigative actions in its offices

The press service of Naftogaz confirmed that no searches are currently being conducted in the group's offices, UNN reports.

Details

No searches are being conducted in the offices of Naftogaz Group. The information disseminated in the media is not true 

- the company's representative office noted.

The press service of Naftogaz emphasized that the company fully cooperates with anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies, and this "applies to all employees without exception." In case of violations, immediate measures will be taken against the relevant employees, the Ukrainian gas supply company added in an official post.

Addition

Earlier, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on searches at Naftogaz. The politician stated that the searches were being conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). 

Recall

The government announced a competition for positions of members of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine". The contracts of the current composition expire in January, and the new composition of the Naftogaz supervisory board is expected by January 20, 2026.

The former director for energy efficiency and property management of NJSC "Naftogaz Ukraine" was notified of suspicion. His actions led to losses of more than UAH 26 million for the state enterprise due to the lease of an unfinished building.

The High Anti-Corruption Court postponed until Wednesday, November 12, the consideration of the pre-trial restraint for Ihor Myroniuk, advisor to Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, in the case of large-scale embezzlement at the state company "Energoatom".

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyBusiness News
Energy
Search
Naftogaz