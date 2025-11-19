"No searches": "Naftogaz" denied information about investigative actions in its offices

The press service of Naftogaz confirmed that no searches are currently being conducted in the group's offices, UNN reports.

Details

No searches are being conducted in the offices of Naftogaz Group. The information disseminated in the media is not true - the company's representative office noted.

The press service of Naftogaz emphasized that the company fully cooperates with anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies, and this "applies to all employees without exception." In case of violations, immediate measures will be taken against the relevant employees, the Ukrainian gas supply company added in an official post.

Addition

Earlier, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on searches at Naftogaz. The politician stated that the searches were being conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Recall

The government announced a competition for positions of members of the supervisory board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine". The contracts of the current composition expire in January, and the new composition of the Naftogaz supervisory board is expected by January 20, 2026.

The former director for energy efficiency and property management of NJSC "Naftogaz Ukraine" was notified of suspicion. His actions led to losses of more than UAH 26 million for the state enterprise due to the lease of an unfinished building.

The High Anti-Corruption Court postponed until Wednesday, November 12, the consideration of the pre-trial restraint for Ihor Myroniuk, advisor to Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko, in the case of large-scale embezzlement at the state company "Energoatom".