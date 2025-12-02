Russian drones attacked gas production and storage facilities on December 1 and 2: Naftogaz reported destruction

$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 7280 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 10039 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 10019 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 12696 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 44716 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 46268 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58150 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 48577 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44621 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - SyrskyiDecember 2, 02:53 AM • 33617 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposalDecember 2, 04:03 AM • 34517 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 25076 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN07:31 AM • 13940 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 9032 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 7280 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 10039 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 9914 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 44716 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 46318 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 36181 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 38458 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 94882 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 69866 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 85943 views
Russian drones attacked gas production and storage facilities on December 1 and 2: Naftogaz reported destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Russian drones attacked civilian gas infrastructure facilities, which provide gas production and storage, on December 1 and 2. Destruction was recorded, there were no casualties.

Russian drones attacked civilian gas infrastructure facilities that provide gas production and storage on December 1 and 2. As reported by Naftogaz, destruction has been recorded, UNN reports.

On the evening of December 1, and also on the morning of December 2, Russian drones attacked civilian gas infrastructure facilities that provide gas production and storage for Ukrainians. There were no casualties among employees. At the same time, destruction was recorded.

- the statement says.

Let's add

According to Naftogaz, emergency services and company specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Immediately after receiving permission from the State Emergency Service, Naftogaz teams will begin restoration.

— said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure caused blackouts in 4 regions, schedules until the end of the day - Ministry of Energy02.12.25, 10:58 • 2158 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz