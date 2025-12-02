Russian drones attacked gas production and storage facilities on December 1 and 2: Naftogaz reported destruction

Russian drones attacked civilian gas infrastructure facilities that provide gas production and storage on December 1 and 2. As reported by Naftogaz, destruction has been recorded, UNN reports.

On the evening of December 1, and also on the morning of December 2, Russian drones attacked civilian gas infrastructure facilities that provide gas production and storage for Ukrainians. There were no casualties among employees. At the same time, destruction was recorded. - the statement says.

Let's add

According to Naftogaz, emergency services and company specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Immediately after receiving permission from the State Emergency Service, Naftogaz teams will begin restoration. — said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure caused blackouts in 4 regions, schedules until the end of the day - Ministry of Energy