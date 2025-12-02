Russian attacks on energy infrastructure caused blackouts in 4 regions, schedules until the end of the day - Ministry of Energy

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 27454 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 35845 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 49689 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 42007 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 39642 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 32704 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 27831 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24618 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 61285 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21165 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.1m/s
92%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 26579 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audienceDecember 2, 02:19 AM • 25546 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - SyrskyiDecember 2, 02:53 AM • 24202 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 24509 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA07:07 AM • 15670 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 27451 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 37183 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 43711 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 51920 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 61282 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 31818 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 34263 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 90815 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 66127 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 82307 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Financial Times
S-300 missile system
Social network

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure caused blackouts in 4 regions, schedules until the end of the day - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

As a result of enemy attacks on energy facilities, consumers in Odesa, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions have been cut off from power. Today, hourly blackout schedules are being applied in all regions of Ukraine.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure caused blackouts in 4 regions, schedules until the end of the day - Ministry of Energy

Russian attacks on energy facilities caused blackouts in four regions, power outage schedules are in effect today in all regions until the end of the day, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As a result of enemy attacks on energy facilities in several regions, as of this morning, consumers in Odesa, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without power.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Emergency recovery work, as indicated, is ongoing, and energy workers are working continuously to restore power supply as soon as possible.

"Today, in all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied," the report says.

According to Ukrenergo, hourly outages range from 0.5 to 3 queues.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, December 2, as of 9:30 AM, its level was 2% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason for these changes is the decrease in air temperature, as well as cloudy weather throughout Ukraine, which leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid," Ukrenergo reported.

Yesterday, December 1, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 1.7% lower than the maximum of the previous working day.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances today. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 10:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukrenergo warns of power outage schedules on December 2 across Ukraine01.12.25, 18:44 • 4012 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine