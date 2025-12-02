Russian attacks on energy infrastructure caused blackouts in 4 regions, schedules until the end of the day - Ministry of Energy

Russian attacks on energy facilities caused blackouts in four regions, power outage schedules are in effect today in all regions until the end of the day, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

As a result of enemy attacks on energy facilities in several regions, as of this morning, consumers in Odesa, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions are without power. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Emergency recovery work, as indicated, is ongoing, and energy workers are working continuously to restore power supply as soon as possible.

"Today, in all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied," the report says.

According to Ukrenergo, hourly outages range from 0.5 to 3 queues.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, December 2, as of 9:30 AM, its level was 2% higher than at the same time the previous day. The reason for these changes is the decrease in air temperature, as well as cloudy weather throughout Ukraine, which leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid," Ukrenergo reported.

Yesterday, December 1, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 1.7% lower than the maximum of the previous working day.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances today. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 10:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

